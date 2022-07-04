Independence Day in Highland Park: High Strangeness and Demoralization (Updated)

NOTE: This post will be updated. Updates are marked.

Whether you view the Fourth of July parade shooting in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park as real or staged, it’s the ultimate in national demoralization.

The alleged perp is Robert “Awake” Crimo III, a freakish-looking boogeyman, straight out of the Aurora shooter James Holmes’ School of Psyops. Wash, rinse, repeat.

BOBBY ‘AWAKE’ CRIMO



BATMAN VILLAIN JAMES HOLMES

Pre-crime interdiction is a core agenda.

And, as I have predicted numerous times, they swing between leftist and white supremacist boogeymen.

Yes, per usual, there is a manifesto. It was offered on Amazon but is now deep sixed. We imagine somebody will reveal the contents soon enough and we will report back on anything interesting or original, or whether it’s just another plagiarized bombast as with the Buffalo grocery store shooter.

Meanwhile, people (or bots?) on social media — specifically Hegelian dialectic pajama people — argue about the confused inconsistent images of Crimo. In some, he’s using MAGA garb and others shows leftist and Antifa symbolism. He was online calling for #arrestthemall in regard to January 6 protestors.

He had a series of incoherent rap videos that reinforce the pre-crime mentally ill narrative.

A video posted 8 months ago by the Highland Park shooter shows cartoon pictures of someone with a gun & people being shot. In the voiceover he says “I know what I have to do. I know what’s in it, not only for me, but for everyone else…. I need to just do it. It is my destiny.” pic.twitter.com/NJYe2wTLiG — American Pigeon (@AmericanPigeon) July 4, 2022

In this incoherent video, he seems to have access to a production studio, a classroom stage and an overhead swing or boom camera.

Another disturbing video of the Highland Park shooter Robert “Bobby” Crimo #HighlandPark https://t.co/uxHEJorczg pic.twitter.com/rp0sQ9DTV5 — Catalaya Heisenberg (@catalayahere) July 4, 2022

He has this tattoo.

Perhaps the most telling social media posts from Crimo (if real and not a cut out) are these.

While the pajama people are all caught up in the MAGA or leftist slinging, we — as is our want — notice that little attention is given to the shooting event itself.

How did he manage to access a rooftop of a several-story building and closed business with a weapon in the midst of a parade with police present? And how did he escape the rooftop after raining 60-70 rounds (updated) on the crowd?

Update: WaPo reports there was a fire access ladder (not fire escape) to roof on the far corner of the big block that gave him access. The circled ladder from the NY Post was police going on to roof.

According to Highland Park Police Commander Chris O’Neill, the gunman was perched on a rooftop and was “very difficult to see,” adding that the rifle was recovered at the scene.

Update: This photo would be directly across the street in the field of fire from the rooftop. Roped off but no signs of casualties or blood or even bothering with moulage.

Authorities say the weapon recovered in the #HighlandPark #4thOfJuly shooting is a rifle and the gunman was on a building rooftop. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) July 4, 2022

Update: An ogre like black magik image of the cross dressed perp has made the rounds. It is unclear if he is fully shaven here. This is alleged to “be a disguise” so he “could blend in”.

Law enforcement officials revealed more details Tuesday about the suspected gunman in the Highland Park parade shooting that left seven people dead and over 30 others wounded. https://t.co/7WYVMj4slN — FOX26Houston (@FOX26Houston) July 6, 2022

We have been unable to locate the current mug shot. The media is running this one, which doesn’t combine with the cross dressing photo.

Of course, in due course, we should see the CCTV and surveillance video of the whole sequence, right? Yeah, right.

We see this brief video, showing paraders bolting followed by standard herky jerky filming of the pavement. No one is seen falling.

NOW – Multiple people shot at July 4th parade in Highland Park, IL.pic.twitter.com/uJMkG2UhYF — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 4, 2022

Not a speck of blood, second clip is typical poor quality but no-one seen going down.

Yet another phone video clip of noises and the ground.

Another shot from the Highland Park mass shooting. Hadn’t seen this clip on here.

Sounds like nearly 60 shots fired in this one alone. pic.twitter.com/X66gqEiGHD — Jake (@SiIentRunning) July 4, 2022

Meanwhile, as per usual, the images that are out don’t show much at all. There are these emotional photos, but where are the mass casualties and signs of blood. Why so little activity?

Aftermath of a mass casualty event with up to 50 hit and 70 bullets fired? -zero visible blood and no-one took their lawn chairs on departure?

Roped off bloodless mass casualty event?

Highland Park Fourth of July Parade chairs



Waukesha Christmas Parade chairs

This one shows vague body-like figures in the background.