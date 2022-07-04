Independence Day in Highland Park: High Strangeness and Demoralization (Updated)

NOTE: This post will be updated. Updates are marked.
Whether you view the Fourth of July parade shooting in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park as real or staged, it’s the ultimate in national demoralization.
The alleged perp is Robert “Awake” Crimo III, a freakish-looking boogeyman, straight out of the Aurora shooter James Holmes’ School of Psyops. Wash, rinse, repeat.
BOBBY ‘AWAKE’ CRIMO
BATMAN VILLAIN JAMES HOLMES
Pre-crime interdiction is a core agenda.
And, as I have predicted numerous times, they swing between leftist and white supremacist boogeymen.
Yes, per usual, there is a manifesto. It was offered on Amazon but is now deep sixed. We imagine somebody will reveal the contents soon enough and we will report back on anything interesting or original, or whether it’s just another plagiarized bombast as with the Buffalo grocery store shooter.
Here’s his manifesto 😂https://t.co/YYhmvbHJkT
— GovtFlu (@govtflu) July 5, 2022
Meanwhile, people (or bots?) on social media — specifically Hegelian dialectic pajama people — argue about the confused inconsistent images of Crimo. In some, he’s using MAGA garb and others shows leftist and Antifa symbolism. He was online calling for #arrestthemall in regard to January 6 protestors.
He had a series of incoherent rap videos that reinforce the pre-crime mentally ill narrative.
A video posted 8 months ago by the Highland Park shooter shows cartoon pictures of someone with a gun & people being shot.
In the voiceover he says “I know what I have to do. I know what’s in it, not only for me, but for everyone else…. I need to just do it. It is my destiny.” pic.twitter.com/NJYe2wTLiG
— American Pigeon (@AmericanPigeon) July 4, 2022
In this incoherent video, he seems to have access to a production studio, a classroom stage and an overhead swing or boom camera.
Another disturbing video of the Highland Park shooter Robert “Bobby” Crimo #HighlandPark https://t.co/uxHEJorczg pic.twitter.com/rp0sQ9DTV5
— Catalaya Heisenberg (@catalayahere) July 4, 2022
He has this tattoo.
Perhaps the most telling social media posts from Crimo (if real and not a cut out) are these.
While the pajama people are all caught up in the MAGA or leftist slinging, we — as is our want — notice that little attention is given to the shooting event itself.
How did he manage to access a rooftop of a several-story building and closed business with a weapon in the midst of a parade with police present? And how did he escape the rooftop after raining 60-70 rounds (updated) on the crowd?
Update: WaPo reports there was a fire access ladder (not fire escape) to roof on the far corner of the big block that gave him access. The circled ladder from the NY Post was police going on to roof.
According to Highland Park Police Commander Chris O’Neill, the gunman was perched on a rooftop and was “very difficult to see,” adding that the rifle was recovered at the scene.
Update: This photo would be directly across the street in the field of fire from the rooftop. Roped off but no signs of casualties or blood or even bothering with moulage.
Authorities say the weapon recovered in the #HighlandPark #4thOfJuly shooting is a rifle and the gunman was on a building rooftop.
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) July 4, 2022
Update: An ogre like black magik image of the cross dressed perp has made the rounds. It is unclear if he is fully shaven here. This is alleged to “be a disguise” so he “could blend in”.
Law enforcement officials revealed more details Tuesday about the suspected gunman in the Highland Park parade shooting that left seven people dead and over 30 others wounded. https://t.co/7WYVMj4slN
— FOX26Houston (@FOX26Houston) July 6, 2022
We have been unable to locate the current mug shot. The media is running this one, which doesn’t combine with the cross dressing photo.
Of course, in due course, we should see the CCTV and surveillance video of the whole sequence, right? Yeah, right.
We see this brief video, showing paraders bolting followed by standard herky jerky filming of the pavement. No one is seen falling.
NOW – Multiple people shot at July 4th parade in Highland Park, IL.pic.twitter.com/uJMkG2UhYF
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 4, 2022
Not a speck of blood, second clip is typical poor quality but no-one seen going down.
Suspected gunman in Highland Park parade shooting charged with 7 counts of first-degree murder #highlandpark #illinois #parade #shooting #gu pic.twitter.com/zdaJ4oa2kQ
— KameraOne (@kamera_one) July 6, 2022
Yet another phone video clip of noises and the ground.
Another shot from the Highland Park mass shooting.
Hadn’t seen this clip on here.
Sounds like nearly 60 shots fired in this one alone. pic.twitter.com/X66gqEiGHD
— Jake (@SiIentRunning) July 4, 2022
Meanwhile, as per usual, the images that are out don’t show much at all. There are these emotional photos, but where are the mass casualties and signs of blood. Why so little activity?
Aftermath of a mass casualty event with up to 50 hit and 70 bullets fired? -zero visible blood and no-one took their lawn chairs on departure?
Roped off bloodless mass casualty event?
Highland Park Fourth of July Parade chairs
Waukesha Christmas Parade chairs
This one shows vague body-like figures in the background.
Highland Park has a lot of Jews living there, red flag waved high…. I smell a Glow Op..
I saw somewhere on the Internet that the shooter was wearing a yellow backpack. If true, then he wanted to be noticed by someone(s).
As you observe, this is about getting hate crime laws in place. All suspected of being against against the Judeo-Masonic religion from Hell become terrorists.
Some health official says 24 people entered hospital with gun shot wounds, and 19 were released same day after being cleared fine. Amazing these bullets are so kind to flesh. Wow.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/THx5bFegMFpE/
Interesting. These events are starting to show “all over the place” patterns. The typical template from at least Sandy Hook has been all deaths/few to zero non mortal wounds – to the point of statistical near-impossibility. This one is different. I read an account year or two ago, a scenario, at least – (won’t be able to find the link) – of how FedGov officials can contract with local hospital officials to – in effect – rent entire ER operations and physical installations for short periods – to “conduct a drill” – so, the normal personnel are all cleared out; and fed gov personnel are shunted in – and “media” is none the wiser. As I recall, the hospital that treated the wounded from the Boston Marathon bombing – Apr 2013 – was brand new and not fully (or barely) in operation; that sounds like a drill venue.
Boston Bombing was one of the wake up moments for me. The whole thing was so poorly done, that and Robbie Parker.
Oh, and did we ever get any real answers to the Vegas thing?
More and more to come until the midterms.
The suspect’s father was involved in politics of some sort. I believe he ran for mayor awhile back. Probably worth looking into if he was causing problems. This is a affluent area full of tribe members.
How is it that, according to one photo I saw, there just happened to be an extension ladder leaning up against the building so he could access the roof to set up his sniper position?
Most interesting, can you locate the photo and drop here?
Contact the FBI; they will tell you when, where and how they recruited and trained him.
Oy Vey! Suspect was sizing up Chabad synagogue:
https://forward.com/news/508979/highland-park-shooter-visited-chabad-this-year-synagogue-crimo-july-4/
You’ve GOT to be kidding me! Wow, (((they))) are really going ALL-IN on these fraudulent fakery fests anymore – they seem to find a way to interject some “anti-semitism” to these PsyOps, for good measure. No point in letting a good crisis go to waste, eh? I think a previous mayor of Chicago said something to that effect, he was Jewish, too!
I was only vaguely aware of this last PsyOp. I read and watched NOTHING about it and had hoped for a Russ Winter article & there it was! I had a feeling, even before knowing any of the details, that this one was going to be over-the-top PATHETIC, and, of course, I see I was correct.
I see what you mean about demoralization. The ridiculousness they know the masses will continue to eat up is hard to tolerate anymore.
The disgusting photos and 2000 page manifesto was icing on the cringe cake, for sure.
Thank you for having the cast-iron stomach to stay on top of these “fractured fairy tales”.
Ever since 2012 when Congress rescinded Smith Mundt to make falseflags legal, the Pentagon has been given NDAA authorization to stage multi agency public deceptions with local police departments and a professional crisis training industry. They have a huge budget so the exercises are able to be staged frequently. Any cop who spilled the beans on what they do could, since 2012, be legally prosecuted as a traitor.
Congress besides making falseflags legal and truth prosecutable, hands off creation of the currency to the jewish mafia, and in return becomes fabulously wealthy. Then the people all over the world on Independence Day become dependent on this jewish money for everything they do. In fact given the choice of how to repay their enormous debt to the jews, who just make the shit up out of nothing, the people always want to repay in devalued money, so they demand inflation, and that was what they did during Shay’s Rebellion. But inflation is a hidden tax, or slavery, unless you issue the currency being devalued.
The “government” fakeshow team get some demented people in screenwriting to dream up demented actors and do a meme dump characterization. The sheeple never get it about Robbie Parker or duping delight.