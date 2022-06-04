Smithsonian Museum Says Objective Thinking Is A Sign Of ‘Whiteness’

By Andrew Kerr | 15 July 2020
THE DAILY CALLER — A taxpayer-funded museum in Washington D.C. says on its website that objective thinking, self-reliance and planning for the future are among the signs of whiteness that have permeated throughout American culture.
Whiteness and the normalization of white racial identity in America has “created a culture where nonwhite persons are seen as inferior or abnormal,” according to an article published by the National Museum of African American History & Culture (NMAAHC).
Aspects of whiteness and white culture include an “emphasis on the scientific method,” which involves “objective, rational linear thinking,” “cause and effect relationships,” and “quantitative emphasis,” according to a graphic created by the museum. […]
How does this team of Smithsonian overseers delineate ‘blackness & browness & yellowness & redness’?!
“Aspects of whiteness and white culture include an “emphasis on the scientific method,” which involves “objective, rational linear thinking,” “cause and effect relationships,” and “quantitative emphasis,” according to a graphic created by the museum.”….an obvious indication of intelligence by white people.
To be politically correct is like convincing yourself that one plus one does not equal two. You have to believe so many lies, many of which contradict or cannot stand up to logic/reason and statistics. All these lies to avoid one truth. Only a creature as intelligent as man could possibly be so deluded and irrational. Other animals lack the potential for such monumental stupidity.
Well, duh ! If the article reflects the abilities of the consulted “experts on race”, this taxpayer wants a refund. Or, maybe they know their audience and that’s why it was written at a fourth grade level. We may be a lot of things but we’re paying for your free ride NMAAHC.
Funny, I thought our nation’s culture was one of inclusion. Now we are balkanizing and trying to push the agenda that our country is racist and needs to restructured. I suspect that the people pushing this restructuring are seeing themselves as the new leaders.
Nah fam, it ain’t the National Museum of African American History.
Apparently, (at least some of) the exhibit graphics are from Jew Judith Katz:
Judith Katz, Author of White Awareness, “a group training program in which white people work together in a nonthreatening environment to alter deeply ingrained, often unconscious racist attitudes and then embark on a program of behavioral change.”