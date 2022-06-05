The latest disaster machines datapoints from the Sub-Zero kakistocrat countdown.

Saudis now near peak output, SPR draining at 1mmb/d and lack of refining won’t counter distillate drawdown.

“Palisades Power Plant was shut down on the same day that the North American Electric Reliability Corporation issued a report saying the U.S. electric grid doesn’t have enough generation capacity & blackouts are almost certain to occur across the country this summer.” @pwrhungry pic.twitter.com/BGrcOhF3WM — chris keefer (@Dr_Keefer) June 4, 2022

Chevron CEO says “no sign of demand destruction… can’t pump more, todays activity was determined 2 years ago… plans depend on long-term prices not prices today”. Oil futures +2 years out still in $60-70s, no supply response until curve re-rates significantly higher.

This is despite 1) active SPR drawdowns and 2) China operating below economic capacity.

US petroleum inventories (crude, SPR, oil products) in million barrels – EIA #oott pic.twitter.com/k5kt4ur2dt — Giovanni Staunovo🛢🇮🇹 (@staunovo) May 25, 2022

Oil in severe backwardation

There is very little demand destruction to date.

Sub-zeros exported 7.29 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) last month, second highest on record, as sales to Europe and South America expanded.

OIL MARKET: US government meteorologists anticipate an “above-normal” hurricane season due to “ongoing La Niña” and “above-average Atlantic temperatures”. Always important for US GoM oil and gas output, but even more important for onshore oil refineries and LNG terminals. #OOTT https://t.co/OVDic2giIT — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) May 24, 2022

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Poultry Farm That Supplies Eggs To Major Supermarkets. Coinkydink?

Winter wheat condition: 23% very poor, 17% poor

pasture and range condition: 22% very poor, 24% poor

spring wheat emerged May 29: 42% versus 69% 2017-2021 average

corn emerged May 29; 61% versus 68% 2017-2021 average

soybeans emerged May 29: 39% versus 43% 2017-2021

Update on the NFT Ponzi scam: read: The ‘Bored Ape Yacht Club’ NFT Pump-and-Dump Ponzi Scheme

Masked tyrant Arden conclaves with the sub-zero ESG peddlers at Blackrock.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden leaving the offices of BlackRock. Absolutely nothing to see here whatsoever. pic.twitter.com/WycVr6S5Zr — James Melville (@JamesMelville) June 4, 2022