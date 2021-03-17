Washington Football Team Cancels Cheerleaders, Instead Will Have Gender Inclusive ‘Dance Squad’

3 March 2021

HUMAN EVENTS — First its name was canceled, now its cheerleaders are following suit.

The NFL’s Washington Football Team decided to disband its cheerleading squad in favor of a more inclusive “co-ed entity,” BizPacReview reports.

This comes as part of a modernizing effort for the NFL franchise.

“With that comes inclusivity, diversity and in my mind, as an entertainer, athleticism. My desire is to create a team that is all of that – inclusive, diverse, coed, athletic – to set the gold standard in the NFL,” Petra Pope, the team’s newly hired senior adviser, said. “We’re looking for that super athlete that can dance, perform tricks and stunts and manipulate whatever props that will create a really great show.”

But, males are already part of several cheerleading teams.

The team’s now-fired cheerleaders will have the opportunity to apply for the anticipated 36 slots on the new dance squad, but are not guaranteed a spot. […]