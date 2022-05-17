Here’s how much money you would’ve lost if you bought crypto during Matt Damon’s ‘Fortune Favors the Brave’ commercial

The Matt Damon ‘Fortune Favors the Brave’ commercial has been viewed over 28 million times on Twitter and YouTube

By Weston Blasi | 12 May 2022

MARKET WATCH — Remember when Matt Damon told you, “Fortune favors the brave”?

Well, Twitter TWTR, -8.18% users do, and many of them are bringing up the viral Crypto.com ad, while prices for cryptocurrency like bitcoin BTCUSD, 2.46% and ether ETHUSD, 2.87% are slumping, and crypto exchange platforms like Coinbase COIN, -9.09% are losing billions in market cap.

The commercial, which debuted on October 28, 2021 and was replayed again during the Super Bowl, has now been viewed 9 million times on Twitter and over 17 million times on YouTube.

The funny thing about the phrase “fortune favors the brave” is that the Roman author Pliny the Elder famously said this just before setting sail toward Mt. Vesuvius mid-eruption, and then immediately died pic.twitter.com/2FZdx0UP5n — Jon Schwarz (@schwarz) January 3, 2022

“I’ve never done an endorsement like this,” Damon, who is also a Crypto.com investor, said when the commercial debuted. He also told Bloomberg that he’s ready to “ride or die with the economy” — but he’s also not quitting his day job making movies.

Matt Damon and his representatives did not respond to MarketWatch’s request for comment on this story. […]