Arby’s manager caught urinating in milkshake mix

By Allie Griffin | 15 May 2022

NEW YORK POST — An Arby’s manager allegedly urinated in the milkshake mix at the fast-food eatery for his own “sexual gratification” on at least two occasions, cops said.

Stephen Sharp, who was being investigated for child pornography, admitted to police that he enjoyed relieving himself in the restaurant’s milkshake mix while working as a night manager at a Vancouver, Washington, location, according to police.

The Arby’s manager was arrested by Vancouver police and confessed to downloading and distributing child pornography and having a sexual interest in children on May 10.

Officers executed a search warrant and uncovered dozens of photos and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children as well as the urine video on his digital devices. He downloaded the disturbing content within the chain restaurant on at least one occasion, police said.

Investigators are looking for any unlucky customers who bought and drank the urine-contaminated shakes. Vancouver police are asking anyone who purchased a milkshake from the Arby’s at 221 Northeast 104th Ave. on Oct. 30 or Oct. 31 and has a receipt to contact them. […]