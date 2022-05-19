Audit finds half of Joe Biden’s Twitter followers are fake

By Jack Hobbs | 17 May 2022

NEW YORK POST — Nearly half of President Biden’s 22.2 million Twitter followers are bogus, a new audit revealed.

The audit, which was done for the social media giant by software firm SparkToro, found that 49.3% of the president’s followers are “fake followers,” according to Newsweek.

SparkToro has defined “fake followers” as “accounts that are unreachable and will not see the account’s tweets (either because they’re spam, bots, propaganda, etc. or because they’re no longer active on Twitter).”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is attempting to buy Twitter, has expressed concern over the growing number of fake accounts and proposed a potential crackdown on the sham accounts.

Musk said he believes that 20% of all Twitter accounts are fake and vowed to not go through with his $44 billion purchase of the social media giant until the issue is resolved.

“My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate,” Musk said. […]