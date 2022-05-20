Tucker Carlson is Not Responsible for Any Mass Shootings

‘Their focus on Tucker Carlson is nothing but a cynical ploy to frighten conservatives out of holding what they deem to be ‘unacceptable views,’ and to persuade others that anyone who listens to Tucker Carlson must be dangerous and crazy.’

By Lincoln Brown | 18 May 2022

CALDRON POOL — In the wake of the recent mass shooting in Buffalo, which left ten people dead, Leftist media outlets are claiming that Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson’s criticisms of the Democratic Party’s immigration policies have fuelled this attack.

The suspect, 18-year-old white supremacist Payton Gendron, appears to have deliberately targeted a predominately black neighbourhood in Buffalo to carry out his killing spree, and he uploaded a manifesto online in which he stated his reason for the shooting.

As Tucker rightly reported today, the document is not really a manifesto so much as a hodgepodge of incoherent rambling and internet memes. The shooter believes that the “white race” is being systematically “replaced” by non-whites throughout the Western world to eliminate white people, an idea known as the “Great Replacement Theory.”

From the document: “We must crush immigration and deport those invaders already living on our soil. It is not just a matter of our prosperity, but the very survival of our people.” […]