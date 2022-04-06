The Impending Wind Down of the Biden-Harris Demented and Dumb Regime

The calculated land mine that is the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Regime is in the terminal phase. The signs are growing that his failed Sub-Zero Presidency is hitting the brick wall. He will probably be dealt with in the same manner as scandal ridden Warren G Harding in 1923- via a “health issue” likely a stroke- or recognition of serious loss of cognitive abilities. His gaffes are no longer incidental but have grave repercussions.

Imagine having a President with a 38% approval rating and a Vice President with a 28% approval rating – with 99% of the media on their side. The two are toxic even for leftists – and the Lugenpresse is compliant. And the Hunter Biden laptap scandal is the cesspool that keeps on giving. The laptop is in play in terms of the ease out. The replacement Harris has the IQ and intellect of a turtle- again almost by design.

Watch these 13 seconds and tell me who Democrats think is President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/deRELUAsuV — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) April 5, 2022

Moments later, Biden is ignored again when he tries to get Obama’s attention. He calls out his name, taps him on the back, puts his hand on his shoulder, but to no avail. Not a good look for a sitting president. These are supposed to be his closest political allies. If this is how they act toward him in public, just imagine what it’s like in private settings.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The current trajectory of the fall of Biden is almost too perfect to be a coincidence. It took 18 months to go from. “Build Back Better” to “There Will Be Food Shortages”. Inflation and American Spring like shortages will be causing dire situations the likes of which we have never seen in this former republic, and the Hunter fiasco will be the wedge to get him out. The old Hunter Biden laptop has been trotted out of obscurity to torpedo Joe.

Consumer sentiment has already collapsed to decade lows..

The rats are abandoning ship. Nine out of ten former employees agree: you can only work for stupid for so long. Press Secretary Jen Psaki is leaving the White House for a lucrative revolving door gig at Lugenpresse Central – MSNBC.

Over the past two years, staffers working for Vice President Kamala Harris have described her as a “soul-destroying bully” whose office is a “dysfunctional” mess.

Kamala Harris’s deputy chief of staff Michael Fuchs is becoming the latest in a long list of departures from the VP’s staff, according to Reuters. Word of Fuchs’ departure follows a March 21 announcement that Harris’s National Security Adviser Nancy McEldowney was stepping down from her role.

Can you even imagine what it must be like for semi-functioning people to work around Kamala? Imagine someone took a fifth grader, handed her a law degree and Senate seat, and kept diversity promoting her to her level of utter Sub-Zero incompetence.

She is like a turtle atop a country fence post. Neither she nor you know how or why she’s up there, and she has no idea what to do while she’s up there. That’s the plan.

My favorite Kamala stoner ramblings:

“So, Ukraine is a country in Europe.” “It exists next to another country called Russia,” she continued. “Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So, basically, that’s wrong, and it goes against everything that we stand for.”

Another one: “We all watched the television coverage, just yesterday. That’s on top of everything else that we know and don’t know yet based on what we’ve just been able to see it because we’ve seen it or not doesn’t mean it hasn’t happened.”

Kamala’s dysfunctions are irrelevant. She is a perfect installed Sub-Zero President and Cackler in Chief for the Kakistocracy – stupid, compliant, and on the same ideological page as the puppetmasters. She’s and her predecessor are the ultimate stooges being put in place for when all hell breaks loose.

Winter Watch Takeaway: Ultimately Joe and Heels Up are toxic placeholders. They exist to be the goats for the planned takedown of America.