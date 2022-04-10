Why did BLM buy LA mansion for $5.8m from developer friend who paid $3.1m for it just six days earlier? Transaction ‘raises serious questions’ – but founder Patrisse Cullors says criticism is ‘racist and sexist’

The six bedroom 1930s mansion in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles was bought on October 21, 2020 for $3.1 million by a BLM-linked developer

Dyane Pascall, a real estate developer who worked for the consulting firm run by BLM founder Patrisse Cullors and her partner, bought it from a televangelist

Six days later, on October 27, the house was bought in cash by BLM’s shell company for $5.8 million – 250 percent above the average price for the area

BLMGFN have not explained the $2.7 million discrepancy in the price, and Pascall has not responded to DailyMail.com’s request for comment

By Harriet Alexander | 7 April 2022

DAILY MAIL — A Los Angeles mansion frequented by Marilyn Monroe and Humphrey Bogart was bought by a real estate developer working for BLM founder Patrisse Cullors and her partner for $3.1 million, and then purchased by BLM’s foundation just six days later for $5.8 million in cash, it has emerged.

The rapid price inflation ‘raises serious questions,’ ethics experts said.

The purchase of the 6,500 square-foot, six-bedroom property in Studio City was first revealed on Monday by New York Magazine, amid growing questions about BLM’s finances.

The organization in February 2021 said it had taken in more than $90 million in 2020 and still had $60 million on hand, but it remains unclear how that money is being managed or even where it is.

Cullors, the co-founder of the organization, resigned in May 2021 as director of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF), amid scrutiny of her property empire. She has written best-selling books, and has a contract with Warner Brothers to produce content. […]