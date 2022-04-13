Mind Control Used for Carrying Out Psychopathic Agendas

How does one spot the difference between a fraud and a real event? Yes, in the real world — as opposed to the Hollywood cartoon world that America is fed — I do believe there might be real — “not insane” — radicals who use violence. But under such an assumption, my hypothesis is that they would go after high-value targets, not little old church ladies or lower and middle class Brooklyn subway riders.

All morning I watched CBS news. They stated the perp wore an orange vest. Then it is revised to green four hours later.

All morning the narrative was that perp threw smoke bomb into the subway car. Four hours later the story is that he was sitting in the subway car when he opened up.

Incidentally another wash, rinse and repeat- the surveillance cameras weren’t working in Brooklyn. Nothing to see here, move along. Yet New York City sends surveillance violation traffic tickets in the mail. No wonder the so called perp is at large.

The 9/11 Tale of the Pentagon’s Disabled Security Cameras

However, is it possible that Americans have become so culturally sick and satanic that people are acting out in insane ways, such as randomly killing people? There could also be copycat triggers. A few years ago there was a rash of stabbings involving “carrying out orders” from a pseudo-paranormal character called “Slenderman” [see “Who is Slenderman?“]. This is more cult-of-death, evil, B.S. pushed onto popular culture by the psychopaths running the show.

If so, this is far beyond what some new gun laws could curtail and demonstrates a massive social and cultural pathology. If American society is that pathological, then Winter Watch would advocate that thinking, decent people own guns or arms for protection. Winter Watch would advocate awakening less compromised local law enforcement personal, who are being employed to carry out the deconstruction of American civil liberties and the psychopaths’ agendas.

If you are a proto-psychopath working within the system, you need to realize you are expendable to that system — just look at the bloodbath of questionable characters after the JFK assassination. Winter Watch would advocate that you bail out and save yourself, if nothing else.

Even though the mainstream, control-grid media is doing a good job of wrecking its own credibility, more work needs to be done to take them down. Winter Watch advocates for exposing their methods and lies at every opportunity. Promote and support good alternative media. Winter Watch would never advocate sacrificing yourself or committing a violent act.

Targeted zombies can easily be programmed to kill or carry out other missions. Jared Loughner, who attempted to assassinate Gabby Gifford, for instance was heavily into the topic of mind control. Sirhan Sirhan says he has no idea why he was where he was on the day he killed RFK.

Read: William Joseph Bryan: Sirhan’s Handler and Set-Up Miastro Extraordinaire

Timothy McVeigh was very disoriented on the day he was said to have bombed the federal building in Oklahoma City, and he was likely involved in other covert missions. In prison, he was visited by one of the leading mind-control experts in the U.S., who eventually went on to work his craft at Gitmo.

Read: Hidden in Plain Sight: The Truth About Timothy McVeigh and the Oklahoma City Bombing

James Holmes, the alleged Aurora shooter, was actually in a special neuroscience (DARPA) program at University California Riverside. While drying out in jail, Holmes said, “I’m in mind control, help me.” This is a long but fully packed interview that discusses the whole issue. At one point, I listened to about four hours of his psychiatrist’s interview and my observations are here.

So mind control is not some far-flung theory. Even the History Channel put together a documentary on it. When Congress was more responsible, they investigated such CIA programs, including MK Ultra and Project Monarch. As we have seen with Pedogate, just because state media outlets like CNN and MSNBC cover it up by not covering it at all, it doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen.

If you don’t think that by 2022 the control grid psychopaths haven’t advanced these covert control methods tremendously, then you are truly asleep. I use the generic term “MK Ultra,” but that is an older-generation’s technique. What do you think Gitmo is really about?

Just like all the other theories on these subjects, there are campaigns of disinformation and misdirection that are designed to discredit truthers.

Understanding Mind Control Techniques

Have you ever asked yourself why Americans lack basic critical thinking skills? Is it the fault of the education system, or have Americans been drugged and brainwashed into believing what the sistema tells them to believe?

In the general population, there is epidemic use of psychotropic drugs, either prescribed or self-medicated. Those who use them might show signs of cognitive dissonance. A report from Medco shows that one out of five adult Americans are taking at least one legally prescribed psychiatric drug. Among women, the statistic is one in four.

Then there is the uncounted self-medicated population. This dulls the population into a trance-like state while creating huge profits for big pharma. These are heavily administered to foster and institutionalized youth. Then there is the use of neurotoxin fluoride. The media bombards drugged viewers with neuro-linguistic and symbolic programming designed to counter critical thinking.

Getting back to more extreme applications of these methods, the fodder for the more seriously mind controlled individuals is immense. For instance, right now there are tens of thousands of young homeless Latin American and Middle Eastern children deliberately being led across the borders, where they become wards of the state in makeshift camps. It’s a breeding ground for a Fabian-like army. There are literally tens of millions of children all over the world living on the streets or are institutionalized. This has been the case for decades.

These children are exploited by psychopathic criminals for all types of purposes, from labor and sex slaves to special assignments. There are dozens of accounts from survivors of these programs, but their stories are typically dismissed and, of course, unreported by Crime Syndicate-controlled media. Just go to Youtube and enter the phrase “mind control survivors” and you will see dozens if not hundreds of accounts.

The best subjects for mind control operations are those who are intelligent and have Asperger syndrome, a form of autism. They are very mechanical individuals and, as such, are perfect for these programs. They are given a trigger or template in their conditioning. Of late, it seems to be something in the Joker or Batman genre. Notice how this keeps coming up, as with the “Millers” in the Las Vegas Walmart shooting and with James Holmes at Aurora.

The psychotropic or control drugs used today are state of the art and nasty. There are up to 700 drugs listed in the documentation, but advanced synthetic drugs are only known among the Deep State or intelligence community. Drugs like baradanga, scopolomine and tranquility are serums that make people willing to follow any command and not remember a thing.

Read: Is Scopolamine (Devil’s Breath) a Widespread, Undetected Threat?

There is an array of amnesia drugs. Even the strongest-minded individuals can be worked over enough to destroy their free will. Not all operatives need to be directly involved carrying out the acts. They can also be planted in key positions to obediently carry out orders and compartmentalized cover ups. Have a look at the effects of “flakka.”

I actually think that the late Wayne Carver, the much-maligned, strange coroner at Sandy Hook is such an individual. He was probably worked over (sure looks it) and compromised but, as a stronger person, still had the presence of mind to try and sabotage this hoax. Some just think he is extremely goofy, but I think not. Decide for yourself.