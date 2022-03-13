Among millennials in 16 countries, Israelis least opposed to torture — poll

Red Cross survey of 16,000 young people finds most expect nuclear war in coming decade; 77% of Israelis oppose any use of atomic weapons, 82% back warfare restrictions

THE TIMES OF ISRAEL — Fewer than one-quarter of Israeli millennials maintain that torture of enemy combatants is never permissible, marking the lowest level of opposition to the practice among young people in 16 countries, according to a Red Cross report released on Thursday.

The survey also found a slight majority of young Israelis think the Geneva Conventions are ineffective. At the same time, the vast majority of young Israelis said there was still a need to impose limits on the ways wars are fought, and most opposed any use of nuclear weapons.

Sixteen thousand people aged between 20 and 35 took part in the survey, both in war-torn countries such as Afghanistan and Syria and largely peaceful ones like Britain and France. […]