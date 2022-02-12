A Dive into the George Nader, Clinton-Trump Sistema Cesspool

A federal indictment was unsealed in 2019 against international bagman George Nader and seven others that offers discerning observers clues about the corrupt, foreign-controlled bipartisan nature of America’s faux electoral “democracy.”

Nader was an agent for wealthy and powerful foreign puppeteers. The recent indictment, curiously enough, involves the Clinton side of the Crime Syndicate. This also has elements of toppling what’s left of the extremely flawed American political system and replacing it with something closer to the New Underworld Order “solution.”

The ongoing Star Chamber investigation into Nader also involves his similar role in buying influence from the Trump administration.

Nader and his cohorts were charged in U.S. federal court with violating campaign finance laws for allegedly pushing — through obscure, foreign, back channels — more than $3.5 million toward Hillary’s 2016 campaign.

Using banking industry executive Andy Khawaja as his front to obscure the source, prosecutors say Nader provided the $3.5 million to Clinton organizations in an attempt to cultivate ties with the Clintons. Khawaja then donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration in 2017.

Khawaja also co-hosted an August 2016 fundraiser for Clinton alongside the likes of Univision owner Haim Saban, basketball legend Magic Johnson and movie mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg.

Who is George Nader?

The vetting of this operative is bizarre beyond belief. Do Crime Syndicate movers and shakers actually insist on using pedophiles as a qualification to enter The Club? In 2020 Nader was finally sentenced to 10 years in prison over his conviction on child sex charges.

Nader was already in federal custody on other charges related to transporting a dozen images of infant pornography and bestiality — and a 14-year-old boy. In the 1990s, the state of Virginia convicted Nader for transporting child pornography publications. And in 2003, the Czech Republic sentenced him to one year in prison after convicting him on 10 cases of sexually abusing young boys.

Political Influence Nader reportedly ponied up $189,000 to pose with Trumpenstein in front of an American flag. So patriotic. For the right amount of cash, Orange Man, too, will ignore that rap-sheet thing. in his heyday Nader was an adviser to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates and a consultant to security firm Blackwater founder Erik Prince. I thought Prince knew a thing or two about intel and security background checks? Reminds us of the UK Spy Lodge: Read “Freemason Spies Lodge, Pedophilia and the Case Of Keith Harding”

During the Clinton administration (1994–2000), Nader tried unsuccessfully to broker an Israeli–Syrian peace agreement, working with Jewish Esté Lauder heir Ronald Lauder.

Nader has volunteered with U.S. politicians to act as a “shadow diplomat” connecting them to Middle Eastern officials. Prince hired Nader to help with contracts within the Iraqi government. In a 2010 deposition, Prince identified Nader as a “business development consultant.”

In August 2016, Nader met with Donald Trump, Jr. at Trump Tower to offer “assistance” with Trump’s presidential campaign. His role in the meeting was as “envoy” representing Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and de facto ruler Mohammad bin Salman and Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The meeting also included Prince and Joel Zamel, an Israeli specialist in social media manipulation and owner of intelligence gathering firms, including Wikistrat and the Psy-Group, which bragged about receiving $2 million from Nader as part of the presidential campaign.

Nader also attended a post-election meeting in December 2016 in New York between the UAE officials and president-elect Trump’s associates, including Jared Kushner, Michael Flynn and Steve Bannon.

So far, the Star Chamber “law enforcement” branch has only shown a money trial from Nader to Trump via a $1 million contribution to his inauguration. Nader was given immunity from the Star Chamber for his testimony in regard to any illegal donations to the Trump campaign. Instead he copped a plea on his pedophilic activities and disappeared into the prison system.

Here are the sentences to date for various Trump team members. It looks like a risky profession.

Former Trump 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort : Sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for bank and tax fraud and crimes related to his work as a political consultant in Ukraine.

: Sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for bank and tax fraud and crimes related to his work as a political consultant in Ukraine. Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen: Received a three-year prison sentence in December 2018 for tax evasion, bank fraud, lying to Congress and campaign finance violations.

Received a three-year prison sentence in December 2018 for tax evasion, bank fraud, lying to Congress and campaign finance violations. Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos: Convicted of lying to investigators about about Russian contacts. He served 12 days in prison. In October, he filed to run for former Rep. Katie Hill’s California seat.

Convicted of lying to investigators about about Russian contacts. He served 12 days in prison. In October, he filed to run for former Rep. Katie Hill’s California seat. Ex-Trump campaign deputy chairman Rick Gates: Pleaded guilty in February 2018 to conspiracy and lying to the FBI. After cooperating extensively in multiple investigations, Gates was sentenced to 45 days in jail, three years of probation and 300 hours of community service?

Roger Stone: Convicted of obstruction, giving false statements to a House committee and witness tampering. He also lied to Congress about his efforts to learn more about when WikiLeaks would publish damaging emails about 2016 Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Here is an addendum showing details in the Nader indictment. “Individual 1” is Bill Clinton. The “foreign government” is the UAE. Multiple times in this indictment, Nader reports to a foreign government official about his meetings with “The Big Lady, who presumed to be Hillary Clinton.

Par for the course nothing came of Nader’s role in political corruption during the so called Mueller “investigations”.

Who is William Pelham Barr?