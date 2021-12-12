Trump blasts Netanyahu for disloyalty: ‘F**k him’

By Barak Ravid | 10 December 2021
AXIOS — Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu were the closest of political allies during the four years they overlapped in office, at least in public. Not anymore. “I haven’t spoken to him since,” Trump said of the former Israeli prime minister. “F**k him.”
What he’s saying: Trump repeatedly criticized Netanyahu during two interviews for my book, “Trump’s Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East.” The final straw for Trump was when Netanyahu congratulated President-elect Biden for his election victory while Trump was still disputing the result.
“The first person that congratulated [Biden] was Bibi Netanyahu, the man that I did more for than any other person I dealt with. … Bibi could have stayed quiet. He has made a terrible mistake.” — Donald Trump
Why it matters: Now opposition leader, Netanyahu is waging a continuous campaign to win back the Prime Minister’s Office while on trial for corruption. […]
Poor lying Trump knows that the whites are awakening to jewish control. The Kabuki requires his adjustment of appeasement to whitey.
Long before the POTUS reign, Trump was (((their))) Inside Man.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uKx2Z6Cb1fTz/
If one has ever lived in the Middle-East, its fragile. I lived nearby in Western Turkey for 2 years (1968-1970), my father’s last SAC Command during The Cold War. It was still a pretty hot LZ, in terms of Terror Cell leftovers and the Soviet influence on those terrorists against American boots on Muslim soil, a year after that 6-Dar War ended in nearby Israel. We were there on the 1962 Kennedy-Khrushchev Accord, stemming from that earlier Cuban Missile Crisis. I saw my first action there at age 10, when I had to literally fight off terrorist at age 10.
I’m not happy to hear Trump said “F-You” to Netanyahu. Trump’s sometimes premature speaking – like my own out of frustration, only feeds Racists like BMan targeting “whites…”. But all the same, he has been through hell, at the unclean hands of the entire Deep State and the Evil Bad Deeds of the entire Democrat Party Leadership, and a few Republicans. Thus, it’s easy to throw rocks from a safe distance, when we yearn for truth and Fairness. By the way BMan, I’m a classed white man, born Dutch-Bavarian-Irish-Scottish-French-Cajun Creole.
In 2010, Counter-Terror Intelligence I provided to FBI cancelled a meeting between then President Obama and Ben Netanyahu on US Soil, and both were secured. Unfortunately, the US Domestic Terror Cell I was monitoring would later be found to have gained confidence from Obama’s possibly intentional weakness, which encouraged their apparent planned operations on that very 2010 meeting. So, regardless of race, it was on my watch, and I did not discriminate against our US President or Israel’s Prime Minister. Though, in the end, it remains today my concern that Obama’s planned meeting was well orchestrated, just like the terror cell targeting that meeting. Hmmmmm! What a coincidence!
By 6.2015, I was nearly killed, just 2 days after 2 of my other high-profile FBI-Referral Cases were shut down by the Obama Administration and FBI Leadership (Comey). Then, on 1.5.2021 and again 1.18.2021, a former 1st-term Obama Staffer sent her career criminal son to apparently finish the prior failed 6.2015 job on me. But it did not work out well for him, at all. He clearly had Trade-Craft help.
Donald Trump may be a bit frustrated, and his presentation is not always 100%, but like Moses and/or the Apostle Peter, he’s a bit rough around the edges when it comes to protecting our Freedoms. Ben Netanyahu is also a bit in that likeness – both are Good Men, with God First and Country next.
We are in the Fight of our Lives against Evil now in this world. And sometimes, we Soldiers for Jesus Christ disagree when separated for long time periods – it’s just frustration. And, if we Americans lose much more under JOETUS, aka JUDAS, We All will lose everything Doctor Martin Luther King Fought Well and Died for. I do wish that President Trump would not have said, “F-You” to Ben Netanyahu. I’ll have to look more thoroughly at the video to see so myself.
As long as CCP-Seeded JOETUS is the Oval Office, it’s JustUS. Faithful Prayer in numbers is far more powerful than any physical fight.