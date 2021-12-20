Boeing Suspends Its Vaccine Mandate

By Bruce Hoenshell | 17 December 2021

USA SUPREME — With the deadline for all of Boeing’s U.S. employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 having already passed, the company said Friday that it has suspended its vaccination requirement.

In a statement to KIRO Newsradio, a Boeing spokesperson said the company does continue to encourage employees to get vaccinated and get a booster if they have not done so already.

Boeing says the decision to suspend the vaccination requirement comes after a federal court’s decision “prohibiting enforcement of the federal contractor executive order and a number of state laws.”

The full statement from the spokesperson is below:

“Boeing is committed to maintaining a safe working environment for our employees, and advancing the health and safety of our global workforce. As such, we continue to encourage our employees to get vaccinated and get a booster if they have not done so. Meanwhile, after careful review, Boeing has suspended its vaccination requirement in line with a federal court’s decision prohibiting enforcement of the federal contractor executive order and a number of state laws. As we have throughout the pandemic, we will continue to monitor and follow federal, state and local requirements.” […]