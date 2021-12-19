Florida School District to Pay $26M to Parkland Shooting Victims over its ‘Negligence to Stop the Gunman’

16 December 2021

WOMEN SYSTEMS — The Broward County school district will pay a $26.25 million settlement to the families of 17 people killed and some of those injured in the 2018 Parkland School shooting at the Florida school because of the board’s alleged negligence.

A total of $25 million will be shared by 51 plaintiffs, including families of the 17 dead as well as students and staff who were injured. Another $1.25 million will be paid in one lump sum to Anthony Borges, a student who suffered some of the most severe injuries.

Relatives of other victims are suing the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the school’s armed resource officer for not entering the building to confront the shooter.

Two other school security guards are also being sued — one of them is being prosecuted criminally — for not responding when then-expelled student Nikolas Cruz, made his way through Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018.

A probe into the school’s response to the shooting in the aftermath of the incident showed some officers failed to promptly respond to the threat. […]