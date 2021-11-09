News Ticker

COVID-19: Vienna brothel offers customers 30 minutes with ‘lady of their choice’ in exchange for coronavirus jab

A Vienna, Austria, brothel is hoping to increase vaccination rates, as well as client numbers, which have dropped because of the pandemic, by offering 30 minutes free with a prostitute for proof of jab. PHOTO: Sky News

Vaccination uptake levels in Austria are among the worst in western Europe. Roughly 64% of Austria’s population is fully vaccinated and those who are unjabbed are now banned from visiting cafes, restaurants and hairdressers.

9 November 2021

SKY NEWS — A brothel in Vienna is providing COVID-19 vaccinations and giving those who take up the offer vouchers for a free visit.

Fun Palast is hoping to increase vaccination rates, as well as client numbers which have dropped because of the pandemic, according to Mail Online.

In exchange for a jab, visitors get a free 30-minute session in a “sauna club” with the “lady of their choice”.

The “2G” rule, which requires proof of full vaccination or recovery from coronavirus, will also be in place for hotel and cinema visits or events for more than 25 people. […]

