Who’s Miseducating America’s Elites?: 7 of 8 Ivy League Presidents Are Jewish

By Eric Striker | 18 March 2021

NATIONAL JUSTICE — As American academia finishes transitioning into an even more intellectually repressive nightmare, talented professors are quitting and the value of a college education has plummeted.

Ivy League schools naturally set the tempo for less prestigious colleges. Gender ideology and critical race theory begins to metastasize once the factories churning out tomorrow’s elites institutionally embrace such rubbish.

The broader social ramifications of corrupting higher learning means future FBI agents, law partners, bankers, politicians and media makers learn to hate and discriminate against white people in their professional lives.

Bari Weiss, who quit the New York Times because it wasn’t Jewish enough, released an article earlier in the month that has enjoyed heavy circulation. The piece, titled “The Miseducation of America’s Elites,” details the anti-white racial abuse wealthy parents subject their children to at exclusive private schools in an ends-justify-the-means attempt to get them into Harvard and Yale. […]