Walgreens Closing Five More Stores in San Francisco Due to Out of Control Shoplifting

October 19, 2021 Winter Watch Around the Web, Business, Crime, Politics, US News 0

While shooting a TV segment on retail theft for 'Inside Edition,' local news station KRON4 in San Francisco captures on tape a man steeling a airbed from a Walgreen's store. PHOTO: Inside Edition/KRON4

By Cassandra Fairbanks | 13 October 2021

TIMCAST — Walgreens is closing five more of their San Francisco stores due to “organized retail crime.” The stores are set to close permanently by the end of the month.

“Organized retail crime continues to be a challenge facing retailers across San Francisco, and we are not immune to that,” Walgreens spokesperson Phil Caruso told SFGate on Tuesday. “Retail theft across our San Francisco stores has continued to increase in the past few months to five times our chain average. During this time to help combat this issue, we increased our investments in security measures in stores across the city to 46 times our chain average in an effort to provide a safe environment.”

The drug store chain said that they plan to move employees from the stores that are closing to other nearby locations.

San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safaí said the news is “devastating” in a tweet about the closures.

“I am completely devastated by this news – this Walgreens is less than a mile from seven schools and has been a staple for seniors, families and children for decades,” he wrote. “This closure will significantly impact this community.” […]

