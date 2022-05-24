Outbreak of Monkeypox Linked to Massive Festival for the ‘Gay Fetish Community’

By Dylan Housman | 20 May 2022

THE DAILY CALLER — Three confirmed cases of monkeypox have been linked to a homosexual fetish festival in Belgium, health authorities said Friday.

The Darklands Festival in Antwerp has been linked to all three confirmed cases of the disease in Belgium following four days of partying that began on May 5, according to AFP. The festival’s organizers said on their website that the Belgian government had asked them to inform attendees that the outbreak was likely caused by a festival-goer bringing the sickness from abroad.

“There’s reason to assume that the virus has been brought in by visitors from abroad to the festival after recent cases in other countries,” the organizers said.

Darklands is a self-described gathering where the “various tribes in the gay fetish community (leather, rubber, army, skinhead, puppies…) come together to create a unique spectacle of fetish brotherhood,” the outlet reported. (RELATED: Here’s What The New African ‘Pox’ Sweeping The West Actually Looks Like) […]