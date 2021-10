By Donna Lu | 26 June 2019

NEW SCIENTIST — A solar-powered winged robot has become the lightest machine capable of flying without being attached to a power source.

Weighing just 259 milligrams, the insect-inspired RoboBee X-Wing has four wings that flap 170 times per second. It has a wingspan of 3.5 centimetres and stands 6.5 centimetres high.

The flying robot was developed by Noah Jafferis and his colleagues at Harvard University. […]