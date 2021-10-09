The Complete Gallery of Kim Noble’s Paintings About Ritual Abuse

A complete gallery of Kim Noble’s paintings about ritual abuse and trauma-based mind control. Noble’s works provide a rare insight into the rituals, techniques, and symbolism used in mind control.

17 April 2019

THE VIGILANT CITIZEN — Kim Noble is a peculiar artist for several reasons. She has Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) and has over 13 personalities (alters). These alters have their own name, age, and history, which exist separately from one another. Even stranger, many of these alters became artists who paint in their own distinctive style. And, while the creations of these alters differ widely from one another, there’s a clear recurring theme in most of Kim Noble’s paintings: Ritual abuse and trauma-based mind control.

My article Origins and Techniques of Monarch Mind Control explains how intense trauma is used to force MK slaves to dissociate from reality, allowing handlers to split the minds of the slaves and to program new alter personas. Kim Noble’s paintings depict the various facets of this horrific practice in graphic detail while also highlighting the symbolism associated with this dark underworld.

Noble’s work provides a rare “inside” look at the practices and symbolism of ritual abuse, and, as seen in countless articles on The Vigilant Citizen, this sadistic sub-culture is often glorified in mass media. […]