Seattle PD Prepares to Fire up to 40% of Its Cops if They Fail to Get Vaccinated in Line with Mayor’s Mandate by Oct. 18 — Despite Already Suffering Staffing Lows Not Seen Since The 1980s

10 October 2021

WOMEN SYSTEM — Seattle’s police department is preparing to fire up to 400 officers who have not yet had their Covid shot in line with the city’s strict vaccine mandate — despite already suffering staff shortages, rising crime rates and high 911 response times.

The Seattle Police Department has an October 18 deadline for all sworn personnel to turn in proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or risk losing their jobs.

As of Friday, 292 officers have yet to turn in proof of vaccination — or 27 percent of the department’s 1,080 deployable police officers.

Another 111 officers — 10 percent of the deployable officers — are waiting on exemption requests to be approved.

If all 403 officers are let go on Oct. 18, the police force will lose 37 percent of its officers — a crippling blow for an already under-resourced department.

Police Chief Adrian Diaz has already warned officers to prepare for a ‘Stage 3 Mobilization’ from Oct. 13 — an emergency plan which would put all remaining officers on standby to respond to 911 calls. […]