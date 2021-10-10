Report: Hunter Biden Sells 5 Pieces of [Reproduced] Art for $75,000 Each in Los Angeles Show

By Wendell Husebo | October 2021

BREITBART — Hunter Biden, the president’s son, reportedly sold at least five pieces of art for $75,000 each at his Los Angeles exhibit on October 1.

“The Georges Berges Gallery sold the prints before the Oct. 1 opening of a ‘pop-up’ presentation in Los Angeles, a source familiar with the matter said Thursday,” the New York Post reported. “It’s unclear who purchased the reproductions — which cost a fraction of the top price of $500,000 for an original piece by President Biden’s scandal-scarred son — or if any more were sold after the LA show opened.”

The source told the Post the majority of those “allowed to buy works are long-term, private collectors with the gallery, people that Berges knows personally.”

The White House has defended Hunter’s ability to sell art to anonymous investors for up to $500,000, which the administration suggested was under a “veil-of secrecy.”

But reported photos indicate Biden mingled with nearly 200 people, which includes Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, artist Shepard Fairey (maker of the Barack Obama “Hope” poster), musician and animal rights activist Moby, Sugar Ray Leonard, British performance artist Millie Brown, and Gary Baseman. […]

