10 Reasons for Staged-Deception Hoaxes Other Than Gun Control

One of the more fuzzy-logic arguments being applied against the reality of stage deceptions and hoaxes states that gun control hasn’t really happened to any significant extent; therefore, the idea that hoaxes are in play is invalid. This overlooks that there are at least 10 obvious reasons for staged deceptions other than gun control.

These are multi-level frauds and agendas, with gun control being but one element. Here are 10 other reasons these frauds are committed on the public:

1There is the victimization stance which allows the “aggrieved” to proceed with their agendas (such as gender fluidity in the case of Orlando) without criticism. Censorship, news black outs and star chamber justice are then imposed. The subset of this is gaslighting, or calling truthers or “conspiracy theorists” crazy.

2There is a mental health and pharma agenda, and that extends to “pre-crime” detection, or get ’em before they “act out.”

3There is a Muslim demonization boogeyman agenda, such as in the case of Orlando, San Bernardino, Paris and others. There is a “right-wing nut” “white supremacist” demonization agit-prop being promoted as well.

4There is large-scale charity fraud and looting from government. I believe global crime syndicates and the media are behind this. For example, just one Gofundme.com charity in Orlando collected $6 million in only 10 days.

5There is the promotion and expansion of the national police state, sales of equipment, security services and implementation of the Israeli security model.

6There is an effort to take control of the Internet and to curtail free speech using the misnomer “hate speech” and nonsense like “radicalization on the Internet.” This links backed to the victimization stance. Immediately following Orlando, the Senate was just two votes away from granting the FBI warrantless access to your browsing history and emails.

In 2020 during the Trump administration rino Senator Mitch McConnnel lead the charge during a reauthorization of the Patriot Act to add a new provision to the bill which would allow the FBI to take internet browsing history from anyone – without prior evidence of any wrongdoing and without a warrant.

7It is a form of black magik or agit-prop mind control to run live tests of what they can pull off on the population. They also do it as a form of control-group study on the short-term and long-term psychological, cultural and economic impacts.

8There is a power grab in which federal agencies, such as the FBI and DHS, grab jurisdiction over local police in any crime they choose.

9Creates fear and synthetic realities through trauma based brainwashing that promotes a knee-jerk problem-reaction-solution atmosphere.

10The kakistocrats behind these staged deception hoaxes and/or false flags are sick, evil, twisted psychotics and psychopaths. They feel superior and get their kicks from it. My term for this is the “get-off factor.” We have seen they like to leave symbolic calling cards such as shoes left behind at the scene.

Shoes in Staged Deceptions and False Flags as Both Calling Cards and Black Magik

