CNN Drops 68% in Prime as Fox News Channel Crushes Competition in Q2 Cable News Ratings

By Mark Joyella

FORBES — Fox News Channel dominated the cable news competition in the second quarter of 2021, winning across all metrics: among total viewers in prime time and daytime, and among viewers 25-54, the demographic group most valued by national advertisers.

FNC’s Tucker Carlson Tonight was the most-watched show in cable news for the quarter, with a total audience of 2.924 million viewers. Tucker Carlson also finished first in the key demo, with an average audience of 487,000 viewers. …

All of the cable news networks saw ratings declines compared to the second quarter of 2020, with CNN experiencing the biggest year-over-year drop in prime time, down 57%. Fox News declined by 42%, and MSNBC had the smallest drop among total viewers in prime, down 37%.

In the key demo the year-over-year declines in prime time were more dramatic, with CNN slipping a staggering 68% compared to the second quarter of 2020. Fox News saw a 50% drop compared to one year ago, and MSNBC’s decline was just slightly less, at 48%. […]