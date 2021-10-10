CNN Drops 68% in Prime as Fox News Channel Crushes Competition in Q2 Cable News Ratings

By Mark Joyella
FORBES — Fox News Channel dominated the cable news competition in the second quarter of 2021, winning across all metrics: among total viewers in prime time and daytime, and among viewers 25-54, the demographic group most valued by national advertisers.
FNC’s Tucker Carlson Tonight was the most-watched show in cable news for the quarter, with a total audience of 2.924 million viewers. Tucker Carlson also finished first in the key demo, with an average audience of 487,000 viewers. …
All of the cable news networks saw ratings declines compared to the second quarter of 2020, with CNN experiencing the biggest year-over-year drop in prime time, down 57%. Fox News declined by 42%, and MSNBC had the smallest drop among total viewers in prime, down 37%.
In the key demo the year-over-year declines in prime time were more dramatic, with CNN slipping a staggering 68% compared to the second quarter of 2020. Fox News saw a 50% drop compared to one year ago, and MSNBC’s decline was just slightly less, at 48%. […]
Dayside Cable News Ratings – Mon Oct 4 @FoxNews more viewers than @MSNBC @CNN & @Newsmax combined
October 5, 2021
Cable News Ratings Mon Oct 4
Average Viewers
6 am to Midnight
1⃣@FoxNews 1,947,667
2⃣@MSNBC 985,375
3⃣@CNN 614,333
4⃣@Newsmax 201,692
Primetime
1⃣Fox News 2,689,667
2⃣MSNBC 1,458,667
3⃣CNN 720,667
4⃣Newsmax 198,667
5⃣@NewsNationNow 39,333
October 5, 2021
