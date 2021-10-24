Pope Demands Silicon Valley ‘in the Name of God’ Censor ‘Hate Speech,’ ‘Conspiracy Theories’

Pope Francis thinks empowering giant corporations to silence free speech is Godly.

By Paul Joseph Watson | 19 October 2021

SUMMIT NEWS — Pope Francis invoked God in an effort to pressure Silicon Valley giants into censoring more content, including “hate speech” and “conspiracy theories.”

Yes, really.

The Pope made the remarks during a World Meeting of Popular Movements, a shadowy organization created to promote “social justice” and fight racism with the help of religious leaders.

“In the name of God, I ask the technology giants to stop exploiting human weakness, people’s vulnerability, for the sake of profits without caring about the spread of hate speech, grooming, fake news, conspiracy theories, and political manipulation,” he stated.

Pope Francis also invoked the term “post-truth,” which was invented by establishment media organs after they began to lose their monopoly on controlling the narrative following the election of Donald Trump. […]