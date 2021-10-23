Chicago Pushes Vaccine Mandate to End of Year for Police, Because 1/3 of the Force Refuse to Comply

By G. Edward Griffin | 21 October 2021

NEED TO KNOW — The Chicago Police Department is in a stand-off with Mayor Lori Lightfoot who mandated that police officers and all city workers were required to receive the Covid-19 vaccine by October 15 or they would lose their jobs. When the deadline came, the city backed off and gave police to the end of the year to be vaccinated. Less than 65% of police personnel have revealed their vaccination status. The Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara estimated that 3,200 officers, about one-third of the department, are refusing to submit their vaccination status despite facing termination. Violent crimes have increased over the last year, which presents a threat if police are understaffed. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said he has offered to send the Illinois National Guard to Chicago to help fill the gap if massive numbers of CPD officers are dismissed. -GEG

The back and forth between the mayor and the Chicago police union continues, with the city sending out a flurry of emails and memos as its vaccine mandate enters its first full week in effect.

CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe obtained the latest threatening memo sent out to officers.

At least two memos have gone out since Friday’s deadline for all city workers to report their vaccination status to the city, but Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara said thousands of officers are still refusing to do so. […]