Noam Chomsky: Unvaccinated Should be ‘Isolated’ from Society

By Paul Bois | 25 October 2021
BREITBART — Famed MIT linguist professor and far-left activist Noam Chomsky believes that while people who refuse vaccines should [not] be forced to inject one, they should still be “isolated” to protect the community.
During an interview with Kurt Gödel, Chomsky said that the topic of vaccine mandates is a “mixed story” that should strike a compromise between individual freedom and community safety, wherein the community forms a “social convention” that pushes the isolation of unvaccinated people:
People who refuse to accept vaccines, I think the right response for them is not to force them to, but rather to insist that they be isolated. If people decide, ‘I am willing to be a danger to the community by refusing to vaccinate,’ they should say then, ‘Well, I also have the decency to isolate myself. I don’t want a vaccine, but I don’t have the right to run around harming people.’ That should be a convention. Enforcing is a different question. It should be understood. And we should try to get it to be understood. If it really reaches the point where they are severely endangering people, then of course you have to do something about it.
For example, Chomsky said that if someone were to refuse the smallpox vaccine and then frequent public places where smallpox could spread, that would be a situation where the community would have to step in and stop that person. Chomsky said that we have not reached that crisis point with the coronavirus pandemic “yet.” […]
Is anyone shocked by the blathering’s of another cabal elevated son of satan Gnome Chumpsky? Another pseudo intellectual who parrots mentally ill edicts of his ((masters)). Reminds me of the other troll-ish midget Anal Douchewitz…just 2 turds in the kosher punchbowl so irrelevant in our world
I’ve learned so much from Noam over the years. First, linguistics, as a language student. Then anarchy, as one interested in politics. Then, most importantly, how to recognize a Primo Shill. It’s all about what they don’t say, not about what they do say. When your virtual mentors crash as badly as he did decades ago it makes one really question if now it’s some kind of 5D chess that was supposed to play out this way. He’s so far off the deep end now it must be some kind of double-reverse-opposition-parody dismount. Maybe?? HA!
Noam Chomsky should still be “isolated” to protect the community
Strange how Chomsky cannot see that it is our corrupt, fascist governments and its agencies (medical centres, councils etc) and Big Pharma including Gates & Fauci, who don’t have the right to run around harming people with shots that cause adverse reactions and death. Seems that more and more of these so-called ‘experts’ on whatever subject, are showing us their true colours. I thought he was supposed to be a bright, intelligent human being? Has he forgotten our world history so easily? The unvaccinated should be isolated? Sounds like he is all for Hitler’s concentration camps all over again. Cannot stand the guy now. He is not who he made himself out to be.
Well, since Chomsky is a Trotskyite (a quasi-satanist)…. I will say this: since I am already sonewhat “isolated” from “society” living in rural remote far west Texas in the mountains here, and since the greatest human being in history, Jesus Christ, once said, “be in the world but not of the world,” I’d say I have no problems “isolating” from quasi-satanists like Chomsky…. And I am also an introvert and author, sooooooo……