Ontario doctor resigns over forced vaccines, says 80% of ER patients with mysterious issues had both shots

Dr. Rochagné Kilian asked a hospital system CEO some tough questions about unethical behaviour and he deferred to the government.
By Kennedy Hall | 4 October 2021
LIFE SITE NEWS — Dr. Rochagné Kilian recently resigned as an emergency room and family practice physician due to her concerns that the Ontario health system and Grey Bruce Health Services (GBHS) crossed ethical lines throughout the pandemic.
In a virtual meeting that included GBHS CEO Gary Sims and other staff members, Dr. Kilian asked Sims a series of questions about what she believes is unethical behavior on behalf of the Ontario health system at all levels. Sims appeared to be unprepared for difficult questions pertaining to the ongoing rollout of vaccination mandates and vaccine segregation restrictions the Ontario heath system is championing.
Kilian estimated that 80 percent of the patients she saw in the ER during the past month who had inexplicable symptoms were “double vaxxed.”
Dr. Kilian relocated to Owen Sound – a small city in Grey County, Ontario – from South Africa after previously working in British Columbia. When she resettled in Owen Sound with her family, she expressed to a local paper how happy she was to live there: “Our recruitment to Owen Sound might have been by chance, but our choice to settle here was definitely not. Our four months in Owen Sound have been blessed. A little town with lots of soul, surrounded by beautiful landscapes, filled with welcoming residents and businesses, and exciting festivals, programs and activities. We truly feel fortunate to raise a family here.” […]
What the good Doctor Kilian said about the efficacy of Covid19 jabs, we have been discussing around the dinner table for at least a year. Why are these jabs being pushed so hard with no mention of natural immunity? It is an odd fact the three major British Commonwealth countries of Australia, Canada and New Zealand are experiencing unwarranted pressure to be 100% “vaccinated”. The tyranny emerging in these countries is mind blowing. In Canada for example you must be fully vaccinated and have a vaccine certificate to travel by rail, air, or sea. What Dr. Kilian describes in her hospital is now occurring in hospitals around the world and is being covered up. Sinister hardly goes far enough with this jab debacle.