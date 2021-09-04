Trump Predicts 9/11-Style Attack and Mass Migration of Refugees

By G. Edward Griffin | 1 September 2021

NEED TO KNOW NEWS — A series of poor decisions by the Biden administration in the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan has led to the failure to rescue American citizens and allies, the US abandoning $88-billion in US weapons to the Taliban, the release of Afghani and ISIS prisoners who are on terror watch lists, importing over 100,000 mostly unidentified refugees to the US, and providing the Taliban with a ‘kill list’ of US citizens and allies who have not yet been evacuated. The blunders are so huge that critics wonder if they were planned to weaken and humiliate the US. When former President Trump was asked if he expected a 9/11-style attack, he responded by saying it is sure to happen and that the US is dropping Afghani refugees in other countries but that their final destination is the US. […]