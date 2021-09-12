Tracking the Resistance to the Jab Mandates

President Biden last week signed an executive order requiring that federal workers get vaccinated with no option of being regularly tested as an alternative to the jab.

The federal government requires all government employees, airline crews and passengers and other transportation workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by this October.

Biden signed an executive order giving the same requirement to federal contractors.

He is also putting more pressure on states, businesses and schools to get people vaccinated.

To those who cite the polio vaccine as an example of a successful vaccination program, you should note that early trials caused death and paralysis, including in children. It took more than 20 years to develop the vaccine and license it for widespread use in the United States — and there were several suspensions along the way.

Biden is expected to instruct OSHA to draft a rule mandating that all businesses with 100 or more workers require their employees to get vaccinated or face mandatory testing. The requirement would impact more than 80 million workers.

Here’s Dementia Joe’s logic:

As you can see in the clip below, when Dementia does manage to utter coherent sentences, he can be very threatening and extremely creepy. He has developed a sinister, low-whispering, superior-to-thou, satanic voice as his delivery method.

He has begun labeling the more outspoken opposition against the jab as “domestic terrorists” and says he has no more patience with that part of the population.

We are now smack dab in the middle of an epic and fateful war of wills.

And the hypocrisy of it all is absolutely galling: “Members Of Congress, Staff Exempt From Biden Vaccine Mandate.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mandatory vaccines or be fired = unexpected consequences.

A crisis looming in health care, law and order, unemployment, lower enrollments and small business.

Among a group of 1,066 unvaccinated individuals polled last week by the Washington Post and ABC News, 35% of the said they would request a religious or medical exemption, if their employer adopted a vaccine mandate; while 42% said they would simply quit their job.

The Biden administration previously announced some months ago that those who are fired for refusing to vax will not be eligible for unemployment benefits.

In this giant game of chicken, there’s a push to dishonorably discharge servicemen who do not wish to submit to jabs.

Vets who are dishonorably discharged are ineligible for VA benefits.

So far, approximately 220,000 military service members have said “no” to the mandatory jab.

With a few notable exceptions, the Republican Party has been a gutless wonder in the fight.

In Canada, where there are indications Justin “Fidelito” Trudeau will be defeated in the upcoming election, a new populist anti-mandatory jab political party, the PPC, has emerged out of nowhere and is scoring solid results in the polls.

Federal Polling: CPC: 33% (-1)

LPC: 30% (-3) – Fidelito

NDP: 17% (+1)

PPC: 12% (+10)

BQ: 4% (-4)

GPC: 4% (-3) EKOS / September 9, 2021 / n=1303 / MOE 2.7% / IVR (% Change With 2019 Federal Election) Check out all Federal polling on @338Canada at: https://t.co/7yXX9RtvEx pic.twitter.com/L7qu0nxh1D — Polling Canada (@CanadianPolling) September 10, 2021

Of course, U.S. Postal Service workers, thanks to their union, don’t have to vax.

City’s teacher’s unions are refusing to simply allow the mayor to fire the 15,000 or so teachers who have refused to be vaccinated for medical or religious reasons.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Unified School District has voted to make Covid vaccines mandatory for students 12+.

Calgary Fire Fighters stand together in solidarity against mandatory vaccines and vaccine passports. Proud to be a Canadian right now 🇨🇦#NoVaccinePassports 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/H31hQqKUbG — Traditional Canadian Girl 🇨🇦 (@canadiangirls99) September 8, 2021

Discovery Channel and news networks, including FOX, made Covid jabs compulsory for staff.

A number of state attorney generals will resist mandatory jabs, according to reports, making this a war over federal power and authority.

The prospect for large scale migration out of 5th Columnist and kakistocracy run states is evident. Will the ultimate result be thriving red states and utter failure in the kakistocracy states.

Dementia Joe carries out this overreach with plunging job approvals. It seems there is a core of authoritarian followers and Branch Covidian bootlickers at about 40% of the population.

According to a YouGov survey that came out on Wednesday, more Americans disapprove of the commander in chief (49 percent) than at any other point in his presidency. The survey, conducted Sept. 4-7, also found that only 39 percent of American adults approve of his job performance—a staggering 6-point drop in the past week. Just TWO PERCENT of Americans surveyed think the US is doing “very well” under President Joe Biden, a CNN poll revealed Friday.

According to the Guardian, which spoke to several care home industry officials, “three-quarters of care home operators are reporting an increase in staff quitting since April,” with the reasons being “a desire for less stress and for higher pay” and “to avoid mandatory vaccination, which comes into effect on 11 November.”

The vacancies for care workers could total more than 170,000 people – with 70,000 being those who refuse the jab – after mandatory vaccination is implemented later this year, according to government estimates cited in the media.

The Greek Ministry of Health has revealed that 5,895 suspensions have been handed out to hospital workers who are either not fully vaccinated or declined the coronavirus vaccine.