Taliban Paints Over George Floyd Mural in Kabul

Replaces it with victory message.

By Paul Joseph Watson | 8 September 2021

SUMMIT NEWS — After successfully completing its takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban has been painting over murals in Kabul and replacing them with proclamations of victory, including one that featured Black Lives Matter icon George Floyd.

“The Taliban have started painting over murals left behind from the American occupation,” highlighted one Twitter users. “Here they paint over one mural depicting St George Floyd and replace it with proclamations of victory.”

The Taliban have started painting over murals left behind from the American occupation. Here they paint over one mural depicting St George Floyd and replace it with proclamations of victory. pic.twitter.com/4mDD5MifAT — Mencius Moldbugman (@moldbugman) September 7, 2021

Some respondents expressed shock that there was actually a George Floyd mural in Afghanistan, but it’s confirmed in a Guardian report.

“The murals addressed everything from the killing of George Floyd in the US and the drowning of Afghan refugees in Iran, to the signing of the US-Taliban agreement towards peace and murder of a Japanese aid worker,” states the article. […]