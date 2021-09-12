LGBTQ activists protest against homophobic violence in Madrid despite victim of alleged attack withdrawing his testimony (VIDEO)

9 September 2021

RUSSIA TODAY — Scores of people gathered in central Madrid on Wednesday to decry violence against the LGBTQ community in Spain. The rally was organized in response to reports of a homophobic attack, which later turned out to be false.

The protesters at the iconic Puerta del Sol square carried rainbow flags and signs with the word “justice” on them. One of the larger banners read: “Homophobia and fascism is the same thing.” According to local media, up to 2,000 people took part in the protest, at which demonstrators chanted slogans and behaved peacefully. …

The 20-year-old victim, whose name was not disclosed, told police that eight masked men had followed him into the building where he lived and threatened him with a knife. The assailants hurled insults, including “sh**eater” and “disgusting,” at him, while also carving a homophobic slur on his backside with a weapon, the man insisted. …

But the police officers who investigated the incident and looked through CCTV footage from the alleged crime scene started questioning the man’s testimony. On Wednesday, he withdrew his claim, saying that the injuries he received were “consensual” and inflicted during a sexual act with another person. The man may now himself face legal action for lying to the police. […]