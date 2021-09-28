Jeremy Chardy: I regret getting vaccinated, I have series of problems now

By Dzevad Mesic | 25 September 2021
TENNIS WORLD — Former world No. 25 Jeremy Chardy says he has a “series of problems” after taking the COVID-19 vaccine and his 2021 season is over. This summer, 34-year-old Chardy decided to get vaccinated and it didn’t work out well for him.
Chardy, now ranked at No. 73 in the world, claims he is unable to train and play. “Since I got my vaccine [between the Olympics and the US Open], I have a problem, I have a series of problems. As a result, I can’t train, I can’t play. … I prefer to take more time to heal myself and be sure that, in the future, I won’t have any problems,” Chardy told L’Equipe.
Chardy regrets taking the vaccine
“At the moment, my season is stopped and I don’t know when I’ll start again. … So now I regret having taken the vaccine, but I couldn’t have known. … It’s the first time that the idea that next season might be my last has crossed my mind,” Chardy added. […]
This female officer spells it out and puts her career on the line to show that these vaccines are BIO-WEAPONS and are killing fit, healthy young women and men.
When they have forced most of the population, I believe 5G will be the second part of the cull.
Senior US Army Officer Calls Out the Lies
by Joss Wynne Evans
AFFIDAVIT OF LT Col. THERESA LONG M.D. IN SUPPORT OF A MOTION FOR A PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION ORDER
This was published by Patrick Byrne of http://www.deepcapture.com today
I, Lieutenant Colonel Theresa Long, MD, MPH, FS being duly sworn, depose and state as follows:
1. I make this affidavit, as a whistle blower under the Military Whistleblower Protection Act, Title 10 U.S.C. § 1034, in support of the above referenced MOTION as expert testimony in support thereof.
2. The expert opinions expressed here are my own and arrived at from my persons, professional and educational experiences taken in context, where appropriate, by scientific data, publications, treatises, opinions, documents, reports and other information relevant to the subject matter and are not necessarily those of the Army or Department of Defense.
Literature has demonstrated that natural immunity is durable, completed, and superior to vaccination immunity to SARs-CoV-2. mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna both have been linked to myocarditis, especially in young males between 16-24 years old,2 The majority of young new Army aviators are in their early twenties. We know there is a risk of myocarditis with each mRNA vaccination. We additionally now know that vaccination does not necessarily prevent infection or transmission of SARs-CoV-2Therefore individuals fully vaccinated with mRNA vaccines have at least two independent risk factors for myocarditis after vaccination. Additional boaster shots add more risk. It is impossible to perform a risk/benefit analysis on the use of mRNA as counter measures to SARs-CoV-2 without further data… Use of mRNA vaccines in our fighting force, presents a risk of undetermined magnitude, in a population in which less than 20 active-duty personnel out of 1.4 million, died of the underlying SARs- CoV-2.
Aircrew Training Program (ATP) 5-19, 1-8. Accept No Unnecessary Risk, states, “An unnecessary risk is any risk that, if taken, will not contribute meaningfully to mission accomplishment or will needlessly endanger lives or resources. Army leaders accept only a level of risk in which the potential benefit outweighs the potential loss.
Research shows that most individuals with myocarditis do not have any symptoms. Complications of myocarditis include dilated cardiomyopathy, arrhythmias, sudden cardiac death and carries a mortality rate of 20% at one year and 50% at 5 years. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, U.S. National Library of Medicine, “despite optimal medical management, overall mortality has not changed in the last 30 years”.
Step 3: Develop controls and make risk decisions: Because vaccination with mRNA increase the risk of myocarditis, a comprehensive screening program should be implemented immediately to identify individuals who have been affected and attempt to mitigate immediate risks and long-term disability.
Step 4: Implement Controls: Send out clear guidance to all DOD healthcare professionals on risks of-vaccination myocarditis. Compulsory SARs-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination program should be immediately suspended until research can be done to determine the true magnitude of risk of myocarditis in individuals who have been vaccinated. We must evaluate and immediately implement alternatives to mRNA vaccines, to include Ivermectin (FDA approved 1996), Remdesivir (FDA approved 2020), Hydroxychloroquine (FDA approved 1955), Regeneron (FDA EU approved 2020). Review VAERS data for deaths from COVID for age-matched data and data from active duty COVID deaths within the DOD to perform a risk/benefit analysis.
Step 5: Supervise and evaluate: We must establish a screening program to identify those at increased risk of myocarditis, i.e. those that have, received mRNA vaccinations with Comirnaty, BioNTech or Moderna, or have any of the following symptoms chest pain, shortness of breath or palpitations They should have screening tested performed in accordance with the CDC recommendations prior to return to flight duties. Per the CDC guidelines the initial evaluation of individuals identified according to the above criteria include; ECG, troponion level, inflammatory markers such as the C-reactive protein and erythrocyte sedimentation rate. It should be noted that the gold standard for diagnosis of myocarditis is end myocardial biopsy (EMB).
Given that the labels for Comirnaty and BioNtech clearly state that the vaccination should not be given to individuals that are allergic to ingredients. I have noted that one of the primary ingredients of the Lipid Nanoparticle delivery system is “ALC 1035” (two attachments, parts highlighted) in the Pfizer shots. The forth attachment is the toxicity report on ALC-1035, which comprises between 30-50% of the total ingredients.3 The Safety Data Sheet, (attached as Exhibit B) for this primary ingredient states that it is Category 2 under the OSHA HCS regulations (21 CFR 1910) and includes several concerning warnings, including but not limited to:
Seek medical attention if it comes into contact with your skin;
If inhaled and If breathing is difficult, give cardiopulmonary resuscitation
Evacuate if there is an environmental spill
the chemical, physical, and toxicological properties have not been completely investigated
Caution: Product has not been fully validated for medical applications. For research use only
Other journals and scientific papers also denote that this particular ingredient has never been used in humans before.4 To be abundantly clear, one of the listed primary ingredients of these injectables is Polyethylene glycol (“PEG”) which is a derivative of ethylene oxide. Polyethylene Glycol is the active ingredient in antifreeze. While it is hard to believe this is a key ingredient in these vaccines, it would explain the increased cardiovascular risk to users of the BioNTech or Comirnaty shots. I cannot discern what form of alchemy Pfizer and the FDA have discovered that would make antifreeze into a healthful cure to the human body. Others seem to agree my point per recent scientific studies that caused a group of 57 doctors and scientists to call for an immediate halt to the vaccination program.5 In short, this antifreeze ingredient is being studied for the first time in human injectables. According to the VAERS data, which admittedly underreports by as much as 100 times the actual SAE’s, there are well more than 600,000 documented Serious Adverse Events (ones requiring medical attention) alone and more than 13,000 fatalities directly linked to this particular vaccine. I cannot understand how this vaccine remains on the list of available options to treat Covid, when there are so many other non-deadly or injurious options available.
As such, I believe it is reasonable to conclude that many humans are allergic to these dangerous and deadly toxins and therefore should not take vaccinations with either Comirnaty or BioNtech. Again, I have identified an agent that possess a significant hazard to Soldiers, which would fall under DA Pam 385-61 Toxic Safety Standards cited in 2-11.
My assessment is that ALC 0315 is a known toxin with little study, specifically restricted to “research only“ and effectively has no prior use history, with the SDS designation of (GHS02), listed as H315 and H319, in other words, hazardous if inhaled, ingested or in contact with skin and a health hazard with the designation (P313). A review of the SDS outlines that it is not for human or veterinary use,
I have not taken significant time to delineate the risks of other Covid 19 Vaccines other than the Safety Data Sheet of Moderna’s key ingredient, SM-102 (attached as Exhibit C). Suffice it to say that SM-102 is significantly more dangerous than the Pfizer ALC 3015 and it appears that the DOD is not actively acquiring or distributing this IND/EUA. If the DOD were to undertake use of the Moderna vaccine, one can expect a much higher Serious Adverse Event and fatality rate given that SM-102 carries an express warning “Skull and Crossbones” characterized under the GHS06 and GHS08. In other words, this Moderna ingredient is deadly.
Given that these Covid 19 Vaccines were both Investigational New Drugs and Emergency Use Authorization vaccines, I have taken considerable time to understand potential risks, hazards and dangers these and any new drug or Investigational New Drug will may have on the health, safety and operational readiness or ability of pilots under my care and at this post. I have sought to research military records and track systems for recording events and Serious Adverse Events and fatalities associated with vaccines, new vaccines and Emergency Use, investigational vaccines in computer data systems recommended by the General Accounting Office in 2002 and ordered to be developed and implemented by the Secretary of Defense in 2003.
A weekly MEDSITREP report fails to report the CDC data from VAERS or internal data regarding vaccine adverse events. Despite recommendation made by the Government Accountability Office in the GAO’s survey of Guard and Reserve Pilots and Aircrew GAO-02-445, published Sep 20,2002, in which it was recommended that the Secretary of Defense should direct the establishment of an active surveillance program (unlike the passive VAERS) to identify and monitor adverse events, was not implemented. I have been unable to locate, access or asses any data, data base or internal system to track, store, evaluate or research the effects of vaccines on our military members or pilots.
I have also reviewed scientific data and peer reviewed studies that discuss, analyze results and conclude that natural immunity is at least as good if not far superior to any Covid Vaccine available at this time. I have also reviewed Dr. Peter McCullough’s sworn affidavit in support of and in relation to the Complaint filed in this case and have reviewed its supporting data. An additional peer-reviewed study not referenced in Dr. McCullough’s materials also supports the same conclusions drawn and reports that natural immunity provides a 13 fold better protection against Covid 19 infections than any currently available Covid 19 Vaccine6. More recently, in a meeting of the FDA Advisory Committee on September 17 of this year, fourteen of seventeen members voted against the authorization of any Covid booster vaccines in the juvenile age group having noted that the vaccine program has breached the defining test under the EUA statute as to whether the experimental treatment benefits outweigh the risks; in fact, they found the shots are far more dangerous than helpful in this age group and some voiced concerns that this would apply generally to all age groups.7
I am also aware of the Secretary of Defense Austin’s order in relation to Covid Vaccine mandates made this week. In an information paper, it was stated that, “Unit personnel should use only as much force as necessary to assist medical personnel with immunizations.” The use of force to administer a medical treatment or therapy against the will of a mentally competent individual constitutes medical battery and universally violates medical ethics. Currently, I am not aware of the Comirnaty available within the DOD. Emergency Use Authorized vaccines, despite the attempt to characterize some of them as approved despite such approved versions not being available and regardless of a military member’s prior immunity to Covid 19; even where it may be demonstrated with a recent antibody test.
Finally, I have reviewed a recent study entitled “US COVID-19 Vaccines Proven to Cause More Harm than Good Based on Pivotal Clinical Trial Data Analyzed Using the Proper Scientific Endpoint, All Cause Severe Morbidity,” by J. Bart Classen, MD and published in Trends in Internal Medicine; August 25, 2021. Attached as Exhibit D.
I have also seen policies, memoranda and guidance as it relates to exemptions for vaccinations as fully detailed in Army Regulation 40-562, which purport to eliminate any exemption for prior immunity by our military personnel.
Opinion
I have reviewed the Motion for a Preliminary Injunction which discusses the issue of prior immunity benefits outweighing the risks of using experimental Covid 19Vaccines, together with proposed exhibits and materials cited therein. In opinion on this subject matter, I am also drawing my own conclusions that will be put into practice in my current role as an Army flight surgeon knowing full well the horrific repercussions this decision may befall me in terms of my career, my relationships and life as an Army doctor.
I personally observed the most physically fit female Soldier I have seen in over 20 years in the Army, go from Colligate level athlete training for Ranger School, to being physically debilitated with cardiac problems, newly diagnosed pituitary brain tumor, thyroid dysfunction within weeks of getting vaccinated. Several military physicians have shared with me their firsthand experience with a significant increase in the number of young Soldiers with migraines, menstrual irregularities, cancer, suspected myocarditis and reporting cardiac symptoms after vaccination. Numerous Soldiers and DOD civilians have told me of how they were sick, bed-ridden, debilitated, and unable to work for days to weeks after vaccination. I have also recently reviewed three flight crew members’ medical records, all of which presented with both significant and aggressive systemic health issues. Today I received word of one fatality and two ICU cases on Fort Hood; the deceased was an Army pilot who could have been flying at the time. All three pulmonary embolism events happened within 48 hours of their vaccination. I cannot attribute this result to anything other than the Covid 19 vaccines as the source of these events. Each person was in top physical condition before the inoculation and each suffered the event within 2 days post vaccination. Correlation by itself does not equal causation, however, significant causal patterns do exist that raise correlation into a probable cause; and the burden to prove otherwise falls on the authorities such as the CDC, FDA, and pharmaceutical manufacturers. I find the illnesses, injuries and fatalities observed to be the proximate and causal effect of the Covid 19 vaccinations.
