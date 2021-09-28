Jeremy Chardy: I regret getting vaccinated, I have series of problems now

By Dzevad Mesic | 25 September 2021

TENNIS WORLD — Former world No. 25 Jeremy Chardy says he has a “series of problems” after taking the COVID-19 vaccine and his 2021 season is over. This summer, 34-year-old Chardy decided to get vaccinated and it didn’t work out well for him.

Chardy, now ranked at No. 73 in the world, claims he is unable to train and play. “Since I got my vaccine [between the Olympics and the US Open], I have a problem, I have a series of problems. As a result, I can’t train, I can’t play. … I prefer to take more time to heal myself and be sure that, in the future, I won’t have any problems,” Chardy told L’Equipe.

Chardy regrets taking the vaccine

“At the moment, my season is stopped and I don’t know when I’ll start again. … So now I regret having taken the vaccine, but I couldn’t have known. … It’s the first time that the idea that next season might be my last has crossed my mind,” Chardy added. […]