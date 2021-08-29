RUMINT: Marines Rebuke Def. Sec.: ‘No Mandatory Vaccinations for My Marines.’

11 August 2021

BEFORE IT’S NEWS — Marine Corps General David H. Berger on Monday rebuked Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s edict requiring all Armed Forces personnel to submit to Covid-19 vaccinations under threat of court martial or discharge, said a source in Gen. Berger’s office who overheard a heated conversation between them.

Gen. Berger telephoned the defense secretary minutes after he said in a press conference that the Covid-19 vaccination is needed to maintain military readiness and that he would enforce the mandatary vaccination policy regardless of FDA approval status.

“There will be no mandatory vaccinations for my Marines,” Gen. Berger said.

In a transcript of the call reviewed by Real Raw News, Gen. Berger lambasted Austin and branded him a traitor.

“Under no circumstances will Marines be compelled to take a potentially hazardous vaccination that the FDA won’t even fully endorse,” Gen. Berger told Austin. “You are a coward and a traitor, manipulated by people pushing bad policy on the men and women who provide security to our nation. Neither you nor your puppet president has authority to enforce such a policy.” […]