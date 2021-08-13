Health care workers being BRIBED to post scripted, word-for-word copycat warnings over ‘delta’ variant

By Ethan Huff | 30 July 2021

NATURAL NEWS — In an effort to convince more Americans that the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “delta variant” is a really serious thing that we should all be afraid of, the medical-industrial complex is now bribing medical workers to tweet word-for-word “scare” stories about how emergency rooms are being overrun with Chinese Virus patients.

One script that is being repeated over and over again on Twitter reads as follows:

“I just left the ER.

We are officially back to getting crushed by COVID-19.

Delta Variant is running rampant and it’s MUCH more transmissible than the original virus.

99% of our ICU admits did NOT receive a vaccine.

Virtually ALL of them wish they had.”

This message was posted by someone named “Sam Ghali, M.D.,” as well as by another named “Terry,” another named “Alex West,” and yet another named “Julia Song.” In each instance, the message was identical, suggesting that Wuhan Flu evangelists are utterly desperate to convince more people to get “vaccinated.” […]