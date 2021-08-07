Going Postal: American Postal Workers Union REJECTS Biden Vaccine Mandate

‘It is not the role of the federal government to mandate vaccinations for the employees we represent’

By Steve Watson | 30 July 2021

SUMMIT NEWS — After Joe Biden decreed Thursday that anyone working for the U.S. government will be forced to take coronavirus vaccines, the backlash began almost immediately with the American Postal Workers Union issuing a statement of defiance.

BREAKING: Biden directs Department of Defense to “look into how and when they will add COVID-19 vaccination to the list of required vaccinations for members of the military” – White House — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 29, 2021

“While the APWU leadership continues to encourage postal workers to voluntarily get vaccinated, it is not the role of the federal government to mandate vaccinations for the employees we represent,” the statement urges.

It adds, “Issues related to vaccinations and testing for COVID-19 in the workplace must be negotiated with the APWU. At this time the APWU opposes the mandating of COVID-19 vaccinations in relation to U.S. postal workers.” […]