America’s Chinese Fentanyl Flood

By Grant Newsham | 31 July 2021

THE EPOCH TIMES — Foreigners have been buying — or at least renting — America’s ruling class since the republic was founded. Almost exactly 225 years ago, in his 1796 Farewell Address, George Washington warned against “the insidious wiles of foreign influence,” adding that “foreign influence is one of the most baneful foes of republican government.”

In modern times, Saudis, Japanese, South Koreans, and Israelis — to name a few — have all managed to purchase influence. But the usual goal is to gain advantages for their own nations. What we are seeing now is something much more dangerous — using influence to corrode the United States from within.

One nation is pouring highly addictive and unpredictable illicit drugs into the American bloodstream — killing tens of thousands a year. And the American elites are doing absolutely nothing about it. Now, that is influence.

The drug? Fentanyl. The country? Communist China.

Fentanyl mostly originates in China, often moving via Mexico (and Mexican drug gangs) into the United States. The Chinese are also into the money laundering part of the business — helping drug gangs launder (or recycle) their massive earnings. Talk about a “win-win” — as the Chinese communists like to say. […]