American Medical Association urges shocking change to birth certificates

Claims ‘there is no clear standard for defining sex designation’

By Bob Unruh | 2 August 2021

WND — The transgender campaign to legitimize life under gender dysphoria and normalize the strategic mutilation of body parts argues that sex is not male or female, but how a person feels.

Now the American Medical Association has launched a surprising advocacy that aligns: a move to eradicate the male or female designations on birth certificates.

“Assigning sex using binary variables in the public portion of the birth certificate fails to recognize the medical spectrum of gender identity,” claimed Willie Underwood II, who wrote Board Report 15 for the AMA.

The report startlingly claims “there is no clear standard for defining sex designation” on those legal documents.

Further the AMA charges that “a person’s gender identity … may not always correspond with their sex assigned at birth,” and in most states those who choose a transgender lifestyle already can have their designations changed.

But that isn’t enough, the report said. […]