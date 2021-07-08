Yes, Rioter at Capital Arrested in Pa. with a Fully Constructed Capital Building Lego Set

Once in awhile the Mind Fuckery script writers come up with stories that potentially could crack the Matrix and stir at least a portion of the Pajama People out of their black magik spells.

Such is the case with the arrest by the FBI in June of one Robert Morss, an alleged participant at the so-called January 6th Capital Insurrection. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette identified him as a substitute social studies teacher in the Shaler Area School District. Morss was arrested on June 11 and charged with four separate counts of breaking into the Capitol building, organizing a shield wall of rioters against police, and entering the building through a broken window.

We learn that investigators took a fully constructed LEGO set of the US Capitol when arresting Mr. Morss at his home in Pennsylvania, according to the Department of Justice. Really? Are these the same “investigators” who “accidentally” destroyed Hunter Biden’s laptop, huh?

Also while arresting Robert Morss on June – per court fillings – police say they recovered a notebook from his car, with writings and notes entitled “Step by Step To Create Hometown Militia.” The steps included “Battle Drills,” “Ambush,” and “Formations.” To date there is no mention of the proverbial “manifesto” or obsession with Lizard People touted in these scams.

So five months after the January 6 incursion this dude is still carrying seditious musings around in his vehicle in addition to his Lego Capital construction project in the house? “Law enforcement” also recovered a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag, and a black tourniquet.

“Law enforcement also recover[e]d a fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set,” the filing states.

“Da Law” says it’s unclear if Morss used the Capitol LEGO set as a teaching tool or to plan his approach on January 6. LMAO.

We find it peculiar how the script writers use rare or unusual names. There are only 674 people in the US with the surname Morss and 108 in England. US prosecutors argued on July 2 Morss should continue to be held in pre-trial detention because of what authorities found at the time of his arrest.

Curiously and as is typically the case in these staged events we couldn’t find “Robert Morss” listed in the Pennsylvania inmate locator. Don’t take my word for it-see for yourself. Whodathunk?

We also heard rumors that he had a Death Star Lego set too. That MF’er was gonna bring down The Empire.

The Babylon Bee picks up the ball on this glitch in the Matrix.

“The suspect had several completed LEGO Harry Potter building sets and was about 80% of the way through building the advanced-level LEGO Harry Potter Castle,” said FBI bureau chief Warren Alvarez. “We feel we caught him just in the nick of time before things turned violent once more.”

Alvarez said a review of Morss’ online social media accounts show him to be a staunch supporter of Lord Voldemort, believing that Albus Dumbledore was fraudulently elected as the leader of Hogwarts. Documents found on his computer show that Morss was planning a violent protest at the school on July 31, Harry Potter’s birthday.

Based On LEGO Evidence, FBI Believes Capitol Rioter Was Also Planning Attack On Hogwarts Castle https://t.co/J4hhl9EN1d — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 7, 2021

FBI releases more video of the Capital scene- virtually all herky- jerky, grainy and blurred.

FBI releases new cache of videos in Jan 6 Insurrection. These are suspects they have NOT YET captured. They want tips. pic.twitter.com/eSUqDJLcfu — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) July 6, 2021

And what the hell is this footage? grainy CGI?