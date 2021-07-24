Russ Winter Rejoins Robert Phoenix to Discuss the Enormous Subject of Sabbatean Frankist Inversion

Sabbatean Frankism is a roll-up-your-sleeves topic of critical importance. I deliberately went to Robert Phoenix with this discussion as he offers considerable add-on value.
At minute 00:32:00 of the podcast, he offered a very plausible theory as to why and how 18th-century Frankist women were such successful gold-diggers and seducers of highly influential Judaic and Catholic men.
We dwell into my made-men theories and the strong correlation with the region around Frankfurt, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatine.
The Podcast is Available Here
Background reading, relevant posts and other podcasts related to this topic:
- The Influence of Sabbatean Frankism on the World
- Tim Kelly and Russ Winter Discuss Sabbatean Frankism’s Impact on the World
- Illuminism and Freemason Uprising Part I: A Deep Dive into Revolutionary History with Nesta Webster and James Billington
- John Jacob Astor: Freemason, Intel Operative and Made Man
- Made Man and Agent August Belmont and the Panic of 1837
- The Rockefellers’ Alliance with the Judeo-British London Bankers
- UK PM David Cameron’s Great Grandfathers Were Rothschild-Connected Bankers Who Financed Russo-Japanese War
- Giuseppe Mazzini: Grand Magician of Divide-and-Conquer, Co-Opted Nationalism
- The Basis, Background and Events That Launched the Rothschild Dynasty
- Portrait of Evil: Karl Marx, a Disciple of Hell on Earth
- Asha Logos Calls for a Revived Culture as the Pathway Forward
- Portrait of Evil: Walter Duranty, The New York Times Moscow Bureau Chief Who Deliberately Hid Soviet-Imposed Famine that Killed Millions in Ukraine
Post a Comment