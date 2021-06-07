TradCatKnight Radio’s Eric Gajewski, Russ Winter Discuss the Tell Tale Signs of Anarcho-Tyranny

Eric and Russ provide add-on color to the anarcho-tyranny plot. Asking questions such as why wasn’t Col. Russell Williams properly vetted or picked up by the surveillance state during his crime wave.
Profiles in Sadism: The Highly Decorated, Highly Despicable Canadian Colonel David Russell Williams
Who let serial killer Carroll Eddie Cole through the cracks so many times: incompetence or malevolent? A look at the mental health “treatment” and custody philosophy that gave such dangerous criminals a get out of jail card.
Serial Killer Carroll ‘Eddie’ Cole, the Product of an Anarcho-Tyrannical System
Didn’t discuss this but ties into understanding the big picture.
‘The Patrick Dino Ryan Show’: Dino, Russ Winter Expose Deliberate, Weaponized, Marxist Critical Theory
