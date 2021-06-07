News Ticker

TradCatKnight Radio’s Eric Gajewski, Russ Winter Discuss the Tell Tale Signs of Anarcho-Tyranny

Eric and Russ provide add-on color to the anarcho-tyranny plot. Asking questions such as why wasn’t Col. Russell Williams properly vetted or picked up by the surveillance state during his crime wave.

Profiles in Sadism: The Highly Decorated, Highly Despicable Canadian Colonel David Russell Williams

Who let serial killer Carroll Eddie Cole through the cracks so many times: incompetence or malevolent? A look at the mental health “treatment” and custody philosophy that gave such dangerous criminals a get out of jail card.

Serial Killer Carroll ‘Eddie’ Cole, the Product of an Anarcho-Tyrannical System

Didn’t discuss this but ties into understanding the big picture.

‘The Patrick Dino Ryan Show’: Dino, Russ Winter Expose Deliberate, Weaponized, Marxist Critical Theory

Yes, the frigging birds henceforth are being moved- they don’t care for voices.

Winter Watch
