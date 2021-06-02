‘The Patrick Dino Ryan Show’: Dino, Russ Winter Expose Deliberate, Weaponized, Marxist Critical Theory

Russ goes through the 1979 CIA smoking gun document “The History of CIA-University Relations” that reveals the infestation of American academia and intelligence by German-Jewish Frankfurt School (New School) “intellectuals.” Much of this was conducted by neocon William Langer the head of Harvard’s history department, who was instrumental in “rewriting” and deep-sixing recorded history. Langer also injected crackpot Freudian psychoanalytic doctrine into the process of history.
The central characters of the takeover of academia by critical theory Marxists are dissected. The methods taught by this brood included Kurt Lewin’s strategy of tension, Herbert Marcuse’s promotion of Eros (Me centered atomized hedonism), and Theodor Adorno’s bogus “Authoritarian Personality” aka fascists. The SNL routines referenced can be found in the Flower Power post. Others in the cultural promotion of drugs are skewered in the talk.
The Adorno’s Authoritarian Fascist Personality:
- William Langer’s ‘Newest History,’ the OSS and the Frankfurt School (aka New School)
- Flower Power Sowed Seeds for 50 Years of Weaponized Degeneracy
- Albert Kinsey: The Lying Godfather of Fraudulent Sexual Research
- Sigmund Fraud: The Father of Modern Psychoanalysis and Neurotic Charlatan
Interesting item of note on Pete Buttigieg’s Wiki page:
His father is a translator and editor of the three-volume English edition of Marxist philosopher Antonio Gramsci’s Prison Notebooks and influenced his pursuit of literature in college.[30]
Fascinating! Seriously, fascinating.
I mainly ignore the diminutive little man as much as I can. Sure, I realize he went through that little “crash course” in intelligence that is now the “Executive Plan” for those who want to resume build, but not really get too dirty.
Other than that, I viewed him as a side show to the circus. Now, I ignore him since I have known for a while the USDOT, with its mess known as AMTRAK, has been broken for decades. Lest we forget my friend that Grandpa Reagan promised us all a “bullet” train in the 1984 State of the Union, which would get us from NYC to LA in under 4 hrs — still has not materialized.
Therefore, anything this little Commissar states is just noise to me, and I end up changing my internal channel to tune him out.
Still, I really did like your post, and the new information; many thanks. As I stated in the beginning, fascinating.
Looking forward to listening to the program in a few minutes from now; however, I read through the text and understand what the core topic is. This being stated, I wanted to let you, Torchy and all of WW see a written piece that actually kept me up last night for a little while:
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/06/no_author/a-different-perspective-mr-x-hear-from-a-former-no-2-in-the-deep-state/
As most folks at WW know, I enjoy LR and find many of their articles, as well as links, extremely helpful. Also, I (generally) like the work of Mr. Sardi, sometimes I have linked to his work or quoted him on this website. In this instance the situation is different. From my (humble) perspective, I find the information provided dubious and the whole notion of the “source” as well as the “source’s” alleged boss, preposterous. So much so that normally quiet me, may actually contact Mr. Rockwell about this piece and express concerns (undecided at the moment).
The reason I bring this work up in this thread is due to the nature of the OSS connection mentioned in the piece and the CIA correlation to programs mentioned on this thread. Personally, I found the thread on “CIA trickery” from about 2-3 weeks ago to be very interesting and helpful. From the wider perspective, I think between the work on WW and the support provided by WW regarding Mr. Valentine’s work (The CIA as Organized Crime), there are many great resources on this website to really become better informed.
Unfortunately, I believe Mr. Sardi’s work in this case to be about as helpful as relating the alleged meeting between President Eisenhower and the “Grays” in California. If I want someone to lie to me, urinate on my leg and tell its raining, I will just watch Mr. John Podesta on the television program Ancient Aliens (just my opinion here — nothing else).
Now I still think LR is a good blog overall. I still believe Mr. Sardi does some fine work in nutrition research, and I applaud him for making his findings so open to the public. Also, I do not wish to end on a sour note, so I will link the work of Ms. Karen Kwiatkowski here (a woman I ADMIRE and RESPECT very much) so as to close with a more useful link (if anyone is interested):
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/06/karen-kwiatkowski/the-sacrifice-of-fauci/
