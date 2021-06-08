Support for Israel is even dropping among evangelical Christians

Young evangelicals are turning on Israel, as support for the country continues to decline.

By Michael Arria | 3 June 2021

MONDOWEISS — Two incredible polls were released recently. Researchers at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke (UNCP) commissioned the Barna Group to survey evangelical Christians about their views on Israel/Palestine. This undertaking might seem academic to some, as evangelicals have long been associated with enthusiastic and consistent support Israel. There’s been a vast amount of literature and commentary on Christian Zionism, and you can find a whole lot of it in the Mondoweiss archives. While we’ve seen notable opinion shifts on Israel among Democratic voters or young Jews, there can’t possibly be any cracks developing among evangelicals, right?

There is actually. In fact, the poll suggests support is about to drop considerably in the coming years. Only 33.6% of young evangelicals (between the ages of 18 and 29) said they support Israel. 24.3% said they support Palestine. 42.2% said they support neither side in the conflict. Compare this survey to a similar one that was carried out by UNCP professors just a few years ago, in 2018. A staggering 69% of young evangelicals said they supported Israel back then and just 5.6% said they supported the Palestinians. 25.7% didn’t take a side. […]