The ‘Conspiracy Theory’ Charade

How government and media use the phrase to suppress opposition.
By James Bovard | 24 June 2021
THE AMERICAN CONSERVATIVE — Biden’s “National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism” report last week declared that “enhancing faith in American democracy” requires “finding ways to counter the influence and impact of dangerous conspiracy theories.” In recent decades, conspiracy theories have multiplied almost as fast as government lies and cover-ups. While many allegations have been ludicrously far-fetched, the political establishment and media routinely attach the “conspiracy theory” label to any challenge to their dominance.
According to Cass Sunstein, Harvard Law professor and Obama’s regulatory czar, a conspiracy theory is “an effort to explain some event or practice by reference to the machinations of powerful people, who have also managed to conceal their role.” Reasonable citizens are supposed to presume that government creates trillions of pages of new secrets each year for their own good, not to hide anything from the public.
In the early 1960s, conspiracy theories were practically a non-issue because 75 percent of Americans trusted the federal government. Such credulity did not survive the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Seven days after Kennedy was shot on November 22, 1963, President Lyndon Johnson created a commission (later known as the Warren Commission) to suppress controversy about the killing. Johnson and FBI chief J. Edgar Hoover browbeat the commission members into speedily issuing a report rubberstamping the “crazed lone gunman” version of the assassination. House Minority Leader Gerald Ford, a member of the commission, revised the final staff report to change the location of where the bullet entered Kennedy’s body, thereby salvaging Hoover’s so-called “magic bullet” theory. After the Warren Commission findings were ridiculed as a whitewash, Johnson ordered the FBI to conduct wiretaps on the report’s critics. To protect the official story, the commission sealed key records for 75 years. Truth would out only after all the people involved in any coverup had gotten their pensions and died. […]
THIS IS NOT A CONSPIRACY:
OVERTHROWING OTHER PEOPLE’S GOVERNMENTS: THE MASTER LIST
By William Blum – Published February 2013
[The United States routinely interferes with elections of dozens of other nations and even “installs” political leaders through various CIA operations, including CIA-led coups and assassinations of foreign leaders].
Instances of the United States overthrowing or attempting to overthrow, a foreign government since the Second World War. (* indicates successful ouster of a government)
•China 1949 to early 1960s
•Albania 1949-53
•East Germany 1950s
•Iran 1953 *
•Guatemala 1954 *
•Costa Rica mid-1950s
•Syria 1956-7
•Egypt 1957
•Indonesia 1957-8
•British Guiana 1953-64 *
•Iraq 1963 *
•North Vietnam 1945-73
•Cambodia 1955-70 *
•Laos 1958 *, 1959 *, 1960 *
•Ecuador 1960-63 *
•Congo 1960 *
•France 1965
•Brazil 1962-64 *
•Dominican Republic 1963 *
•Cuba 1959 to present
•Bolivia 1964 *
•Indonesia 1965 *
•Ghana 1966 *
•Chile 1964-73 *
•Greece 1967 *
•Costa Rica 1970-71
•Bolivia 1971 *
•Australia 1973-75 *
•Angola 1975, 1980s
•Zaire 1975
•Portugal 1974-76 *
•Jamaica 1976-80 *
•Seychelles 1979-81
•Chad 1981-82 *
•Grenada 1983 *
•South Yemen 1982-84
•Suriname 1982-84
•Fiji 1987 *
•Libya 1980s
•Nicaragua 1981-90 *
•Panama 1989 *
•Bulgaria 1990 *
•Albania 1991 *
•Iraq 1991
•Afghanistan 1980s *
•Somalia 1993
•Yugoslavia 1999-2000 *
•Ecuador 2000 *
•Afghanistan 2001 *
•Venezuela 2002 *
•Iraq 2003 *
•Haiti 2004 *
•Somalia 2007 to present
•Honduras 2009
•Libya 2011 *
•Syria 2012
•Ukraine 2014 *
AFGHANISTAN 2017
Unless Americans study, THE CIA AS ORGANIZED CRIME and THE PHOENIX PROGRAM, by Douglas Valentine, they will continue to live in La La Land!
Start in chapter 13 of THE CIA AS ORGANIZED CRIME! This will show you what the CIA is doing TODAY and then you can go back and start reading the rest of the book.
The CIA is the greatest Terrorist Organization, in the world!
THE PHOENIX PROGRAM IS IN PROGRESS IN AMERICA, EUROPE AND THE MIDDLE EAST.
My fact-based perception.
JOETUS remains silent about his and some of his family members’ well-documented-known, factual crimes and/or highly questionable private business dealings for personal gain under his Color of former VP and current Presidential Authority. And to cover his/their tracks, like a counter-measure, he repeatedly throws out his misinformation claim calling US domestic terrorists. Thus, targeting all conservatives, on the mean-stream media (one-way delivery podium) as a diversion (It’s one for diversion – the oldest intelligence trick on the planet earth).
For a while. I was thinking it was maybe Barak Obama quietly sitting in his basement calling the Presidential shots for JOETUS. But now, it more likely appears possible it’s Hillary Clinton. She will never give up on having her Presidency so to appease Communist-China, even if its from the dark corners of a basement.
As a once expendable government contractor (a civilian), I still cannot believe JOETUS was truly elected as our President; So, does that make me a terrorist too? Maybe Bill Barr will say so after his recent statement of no election fraud found.
Its just odd that, the very terrorists I occasionally investigated during my career and (“See-Something, Say-Something) reported as vetted FBI Referrals were, in fact, many of the same groups the Clinton-Obama-Biden Trojan-Horse were negotiating with, from the late 1970s to-date.
And now, absent once trusted and respected FBI Leadership, who else is left to stand-up and correct this course now upon US?, leaving the perceptive reality that it’s JustUS now. Thus, the Clinton-Obama-Biden Trojan-Horse have been pushed into position to over-throw our Government/US, and are now accusing US of being the Insurrectionists. Criminally-minded folks always project their bad deeds done onto the investigator(s) – i.e., B.S. like Defund the Police.
Bottom line is that Arkansas is where it all started (On the Coattails of Iran-Contra), and this is where it ends. Like former 1980s VP George H.W. Bush, De-tracker Bill Barr will go to his own grave some day without ever admitting he was there with the Clintons.
Really sorry they all used you and spit you out, President Trump. They did the same thing to me – to all of US who love and honor our Country.