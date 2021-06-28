Russia Warns Britain It Will Bomb Its Ships Next Time

By Tyler Durden | 25 June 2021

ZERO HEDGE — One day after a reckless maneouver by a UK warship sailing just off the Crimea coast nearly started a hot war, Reuters reports that Russia warned Britain on Thursday that it would bomb British naval vessels in the Black Sea if there were any further provocative actions by the British navy off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea.

Additionally, Russia summoned the British ambassador in Moscow for a formal diplomatic scolding after the warship breached what the Kremlin says are its territorial waters but which Britain claims belong to Ukraine.

Russia said it chased a British destroyer out of Crimea waters with warning shots and bombs in its path, but Britain rejected Russia’s account of the incident https://t.co/TKJpAn0J6k pic.twitter.com/4k6couQ7Q3 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 23, 2021

Russia said the UK destroyer had ventured as far as 3 km (2 miles) into Russian waters near Cape Fiolent, a landmark on Crimea’s southern coast near the port of Sevastopol, headquarters of the Russian Navy’s Black Sea fleet. Britain’s BBC released footage from the ship showing a Russian coast guard warning that he would shoot if the British ship did not change course. […]