13 Baltimore High Schools Have Zero Students That Are Proficient In Math

By Tyler Durden | 9 November 2017
ZERO HEDGE — For the past several weeks, one Fox affiliate in Baltimore has been publishing some staggering stories about the Baltimore public school system under an investigative series called “Project Baltimore.” Just a few weeks ago we noted one of those stories in which an undercover teacher admitted that public schools routinely pass kids that never even bother to show up for class a single day during the school year.
Now, a stunning new installment of the Project Baltimore series from Fox 45 reveals that 13 public high schools sprinkled around Baltimore, of the city’s 39 total, had exactly 0 kids that tested proficient in math.
An alarming discovery coming out of City Schools. Project Baltimore analyzed 2017 state testing data and found one-third of High Schools in Baltimore, last year, had zero students proficient in math.
Project Baltimore analyzed 2017 state test scores released this fall. We paged through 16,000 lines of data and uncovered this: Of Baltimore City’s 39 High Schools, 13 had zero students proficient in math.
- Achievement Academy
- Carver Vocational-Technical High
- Coppin Academy
- Excel Acadamy @ Francis M. Wood High
- Forest Park High
- Frederick Douglass High
- Independence School Local 1
- Knowledge and Success Academy
- New Era Academy
- New Hope Academy
- Northwestern High
- Patterson High
- The Reach! Partnership School
Digging further, we found another six high schools where one percent tested proficient. Add it up – in half the high schools in Baltimore City, 3804 students took the state test, 14 were proficient in math.
- Ben Franklin H.S. at Masonville Cove
- ConneXions: Community Based Arts SchoolDigital Harbor High School
- Edmondson-Westside High
- Renaissance Academy
- Vivien T. Thomas Medical Arts Academy
Not surprisingly, only one Baltimore school replied to Fox 45 with a generic comment suggesting that improvement is difficult and “will take time.” That said, why do we suspect that ‘improvement’ will also take just a little more taxpayer money despite the fact that Baltimore already spends $16,000 per year per student … which, mind you, is more than many private schools that deliver far better results. […]
Great Success
Keep electing them Democrats
These kids are just demonstrating the real value of public education and how going to school is a complete waste of time. So long as they can hold a smart phone and look up any answer needed, they’ll be fine.