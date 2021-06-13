13 Baltimore High Schools Have Zero Students That Are Proficient In Math

By Tyler Durden | 9 November 2017

ZERO HEDGE — For the past several weeks, one Fox affiliate in Baltimore has been publishing some staggering stories about the Baltimore public school system under an investigative series called “Project Baltimore.” Just a few weeks ago we noted one of those stories in which an undercover teacher admitted that public schools routinely pass kids that never even bother to show up for class a single day during the school year.

Now, a stunning new installment of the Project Baltimore series from Fox 45 reveals that 13 public high schools sprinkled around Baltimore, of the city’s 39 total, had exactly 0 kids that tested proficient in math.

An alarming discovery coming out of City Schools. Project Baltimore analyzed 2017 state testing data and found one-third of High Schools in Baltimore, last year, had zero students proficient in math. Project Baltimore analyzed 2017 state test scores released this fall. We paged through 16,000 lines of data and uncovered this: Of Baltimore City’s 39 High Schools, 13 had zero students proficient in math. Achievement Academy

Carver Vocational-Technical High

Coppin Academy

Excel Acadamy @ Francis M. Wood High

Forest Park High

Frederick Douglass High

Independence School Local 1

Knowledge and Success Academy

New Era Academy

New Hope Academy

Northwestern High

Patterson High

The Reach! Partnership School

Meanwhile, digging a bit deeper, Fox 45 also found that of the 3,804 students in Baltimore’s worst 19 high schools, only 14 of them, or less than 1%, were proficient in math.

Digging further, we found another six high schools where one percent tested proficient. Add it up – in half the high schools in Baltimore City, 3804 students took the state test, 14 were proficient in math. Ben Franklin H.S. at Masonville Cove

ConneXions: Community Based Arts SchoolDigital Harbor High School

Edmondson-Westside High

Renaissance Academy

Vivien T. Thomas Medical Arts Academy

Not surprisingly, only one Baltimore school replied to Fox 45 with a generic comment suggesting that improvement is difficult and “will take time.” That said, why do we suspect that ‘improvement’ will also take just a little more taxpayer money despite the fact that Baltimore already spends $16,000 per year per student … which, mind you, is more than many private schools that deliver far better results. […]