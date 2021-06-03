Report: Cop Who Mocked LeBron in Viral Video Has Been Fired

By Dylan Gwinn | 27 May 2021

BREITBART — An Idaho police officer who became an internet sensation after mocking LeBron James for a tweet targeting an Ohio cop has been fired.

The announcement comes via a statement posted by the mayor of Bellevue to Facebook on Thursday.

“During the week of May 20th, while on shift Deputy Marshal [Nate] Silvester violated several clearly established City of Bellevue and State of Idaho Policing policies,” Mayor Ned Burns wrote. “After his previous policy violations Deputy Marshal Silvester was placed on probation and was on, what is called, a ‘last chance agreement’ with his superior officers.”

Burns continued, “Because of his continued policy violations, the Marshal has terminated Mr. Sylvester effective May 27th, 2021.

“The policy violations have nothing to do with the tone or the tenor of his speech that he posts online. He was not terminated for the content of his speech; he was terminated for his failure to follow clearly laid out and well established policy,” Burns explained.

Burns does not, however, explain what that policy is. […]

A policeman calls LeBron for advice in hilarious viral video pic.twitter.com/iQmLOKFXHr — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 25, 2021