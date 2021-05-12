The return of casual sex: Boris Johnson gives the green light for overnight stays for first time this year, with rules on kissing and hugging relaxed from May 17

Britons have been unable to have overnight stays in England since January

But Boris Johnson tonight gave the green light for households to meet indoors

Up to six people from two different households can meet from Monday, May 17

And social distancing measures will be lifted to allow friends to hug and kiss

However, social distancing measures will remain in place between strangers

By James Robinson | 10 May 2021

DAILY MAIL — Casual sex will be allowed again for the first time this year as part of the Government’s latest lifting of lockdown measures.

Single Britons have been unable to meet for up for sex with overnight stays and indoor socialising banned since December.

But Boris Johnson tonight confirmed a raft of changes to lockdown laws from May 17.

People from two different households in England will be able to meet indoors from Monday.

Social distancing rules for those who know each other will also be relaxed to allow people to kiss and hug – meaning casual sex is back on.

Couples who live apart and are not in support bubbles will also be allowed to meet up indoors for the first time since January.

At the start of lockdown, couples were urged to ‘make a choice’ and either move in together or remain apart.

Those who stayed apart will now be allowed to reunite from May 17. However social distancing rules for strangers will remain in place. […]